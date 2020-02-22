Hyundai i20: New Vs Old

The Hyundai i20 is one of those models that started the premium hatchback segment in India back in 2009. It was a successor to the Hyundai Getz, and was introduced as a very urban offering, particularly catering to the needs of metropolitans. Over the years, the brand has build-up on that with it a healthy those of feature and styling updates, making it look sharper and upmarket. The third-generation i20 has finally broken cover now and looks even more promising on those strengths. Here's what all has changed in the new Hyundai i20 compared to the outgoing model.

Design

The new Hyundai i20 looks sharper and angular than its predecessor.

So the new Hyundai i20 adorns the Korean carmaker's family face and new sensuous design language, shifting from the fluidic sculpture design the outgoing model was based on. The most prominent change of all is the bigger and edgier looking cascade grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps with DRL brows. There is plenty of sculpting on the hood and facade and you notice hints from its bigger siblings like the Hyundai Elantra, featuring similar looking elements like the triangular curtains with fog lamps housing and chunkier diffusers finished in gloss black. The profile too gets sharper character lines along with a rising chrome window line that insets into the C-Pillar. The global model gets new 17-inch alloy wheels from the Venue which go really well with this design, however, we expect the Indian-spec model to get smaller 16 inchers and different diamond cut design. At the rear, you get boomerang tail lamps conjoined with a single strip, licence plate area has moved back to the rear bumper and there are gloss black finishes on the boot to enhance the angular design.

The outgoing model was based on the fluidic sculpture design and looked bolder.

So whereas the outgoing Hyundai i20 looked bold, the upcoming model looks sharp and angular. The new Hyundai i20 is also different dimension wise being lowered by 24 mm while the width has increased by 30 mm. It's also 5 mm longer now with a 10 mm longer wheelbase.

Interior And Features

The new i20 comes with a 10.25 inch instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We never really complained about i20's cabin ever. It was high on functionality, up to the task in terms of features and had a premium appeal for its segment. We still don't have a clear idea of how i20's cabin will look like, but going by the sketches it is likely to get a major revamp. For starters, it will be finished in all black as opposed to dual colour theme in the outgoing model. Boot space has also been increased by 25 litres to 351 litres now which actually gives the i20 a big advantage as the predecessor had the smallest boot in the segment. The new model will offer 12 litres more boot space as compared to its arch rival - the Maruti Suzuki Baleno while it falls short by just 3 litres when compared to the Honda Jazz.

The previous-generation Hyundai i20 had a smaller 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

You also get an updated 10.25 inch infotainment screen along with wireless smartphone connectivity as opposed to the 7-inch system in the outgoing model which offered Apple Carplay and Android Auto, but required USB cable to establish the connection. The new one is the same unit we've seen in latest Hyundai models like the Elantra, Grand i10 Nios and Aura among others. Also expect the model to offer some segment first features like wireless charging. The touchscreen also offers split screen set up for multitasking.

Engine

The wheelbase of the new Hyundai i20 has increased compared to its predecessor

The European specced car will be offered with two engines and three transmission options. The Hyundai Venue soured 1.0 T-GDi, three-cylinder turbocharged mill is the top of the line motor and churns out 118 bhp. The engine will also get a 48-volt mild hybrid system as an option that will put out 99 bhp. The engine can be had with either a newly developed six-speed manual transmission or a new seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) which we have already seen on the Venue. According to the company, the hybrid motor enhances fuel efficiency by 3 to 4 per cent. The intelligent manual transmission decouples the engine from the transmission after the driver releases the accelerator, allowing the car to enter into coasting mode and saving fuel.

The outgoing model had a single character line running across the profile.

The 1.2-litre MPi 4-cylinder engine on offer on offer in the outgoing i20 will also be updated to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. It develops 83 bhp and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. We still have no word from Hyundai on the 1.4-litre diesel engine, if it will be upgraded to meet the BS6 standards as well and will be carried forward in the upcoming model.

Safety

The rear sees a signature tail lamp and new bumpers too.

The current-generation Hyundai i20 gets dual-airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), but the third-generation model is set to up the ante in this department. Along with these features, the new model also gets Hyundai's SmartSense safety package which includes new features like a new generation Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) that now offers pedestrian and cyclist detection for even more assurance on the road, as well as Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

