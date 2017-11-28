Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels

The 2018 Hyundai i20 facelift was recently spotted testing in India again and this time around the car was seen with less camouflage and a new set of alloy wheels. The upcoming Hyundai i20 facelift will come with a bunch of styling upgrades and some new features as well. The car is expected to be launched sometime next year and there is a change Hyundai might do it at the 2018 Auto Expo itself. While Hyundai has already updated the Grand i10 and the Xcent sedan, and the new-gen Verna is also on sale now, the i20 was the only one reaming to get an update, and it looks like that is not very far now.

Hyundai i20 5.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Updated With New Two Tone Colour Option

The latest test mule of the upcoming Hyundai i20 facelift gives us a glimpse of several new details that you'll see in the updated model. For instance, the front grille will be redesigned and it will be a lot similar to the new Xcent's cascading grille, however, instead of the horizontal chrome salts, the car continues with the honeycomb pattern. The headlamp cluster has also been reworked upon and will come with LED daytime running lights, while the revised bumper seems to come with large housings for the horizontal foglamps along with what appears to be a secondary set of DRLs.

Hyundai i20 facelift gets new alloy wheels

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing

As mentioned before the car gets a new darker set of alloy wheels, while the previous test mule that we saw came with a dual tone diamond cut alloys. This could mean that the car will get two different alloy wheels options. Also while the design of the outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) is same as before, now you do get integrated turn signal lights. The entire rear portion of the car is covered so there is not much that we can confirm right now but, it seems like the taillamp cluster has also been restyled and the car will also come with a redesigned hatch and rear bumper.

Even the latest test mule doesn't give us an idea as to what kind of changes will the cabin receive but we expect the Hyundai i20 facelift to come with new interior, a redesigned dashboard and upholstery. We also expect to see an updated touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai i20 facelift will come with revised taillamps and rear bumper

Mechanically, we do not expect to see any changes, so the Hyundai i20 facelift is very much likely to continue to get the same 82 bhp 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual unit, and an 89 bhp 1.4-litre U2 CRDI diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car also gets a more powerful 99 bhp 1.4-litre dual VTVT petrol engine that comes mated to a 4-speed automatic torque converter.

The car will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and even Tata's all-new premium hatch based on the company's new AMP platform.

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.