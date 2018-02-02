Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised Before 2018 Auto Expo Launch

Possibly one of the most awaited launches of the 2018 Auto Expo is the Hyundai i20 Facelift. And now we have pictures of the brand new car with no camouflage for the very first time. Incidentally, the India launch at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo will also be the global premier of the new facelift i20. Jumping straight into the changes, although we expected the i20 to go through major updates in terms of the grille, headlamps and front bumper, the changes seem to be not as extensive. The headlights for instance are very similar to the one available on the current car and still gets a set of LED daytime running lights. The grille however is much larger and is in line with the new global Hyundai design language. The front bumper is now sportier though with an inbuilt lip spoiler that runs end to end just below the fog lamp and grille cluster.

