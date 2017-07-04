The Hyundai i20 in its current avatar was launched in 2014 and has been one of the best selling cars from the Korean auto maker here in India. Then in 2016, Hyundai India gave it a minor update with new LED daytime running lights and a touchscreen infotainment system. The i20 or Elite i20 as it is called in India got yet a third update in April this year with an even better infotainment unit that features Apple CarPlay and a two tone paint option for the exterior too. And now, three years into its life cycle, the facelifted Hyundai i20 featuring the first major redesign has been spied testing.
The new Hyundai i20 is set to get an updated front and rear look in line with the new look that is sported on the likes of the updated Grand i10 and the Xcent. The facelift i20 will feature a wider grille with sharper edges, a more aggressive front bumper and possibly updated headlamps with new daytime running lights. The car will also get a new rear end with a new tail gate and an updated set of tail lamps with LED technology. The updated car will also get a new rear bumper with new fog lamps.
On the engines front, the car will continue to get the same petrol and diesel engines with the manual gearbox option for the diesel and the auto and manual gearbox options for the petrol. The new car is also expected to get minor updates on the interior front with new materials and new interior colours. Expect the updated Hyundai i20 facelift to make it to India sometime next year.
Images Courtesy: Motor1
Hyundai i20 Facelift Spied Testing
the facelifted Hyundai i20 has been spied testing with an updated front and rear end featuring new headlamps and tail lamps. Expect it to make it to India sometime next year
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hyundai i20 facelift will feature new headlamps and LED tail lamps
- Will also get an updated front grille, new front and rear bumpers
- Minor changes on the interior also expected with new colours, materials
Comments (0)