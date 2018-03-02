Hyundai i20 Facelift: All You Need To Know

Hyundai launched the i20 facelift at the Auto Expo 2018. The company had already updated the rest of its products and it was the i20, i20 Active and the Creta that were remaining. The i20 has finally got the facelift and though a neat job, it's not as extensive as we thought it would be. The company has, however, managed to turn up the heat a notch and put in features to make it more contemporary. The Hyundai i20 faced tough competition with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Honda Jazz and even the Volkswagen Polo and with the facelift, the company has managed to make the i20 a strong competitor.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Hyundai i20 Facelift

The i20 facelift gets the new black cascading grille, revised headlamps with new LED daytime running lamps, and a new bumper housing the new arrowhead foglamps, and an integrated spoiler. All these changes give it the new family look. The rear looks a lot fresher with the new taillamp cluster, new sculpted hatch door, and an all-new rear bumper with large matte black insert and reflectors. There's a new Flame Orange colour too that will be offered on the car and it'll also come with a dual-tone treatment. The i20 facelift also gets stylish diamond cut alloy wheels, give it an aggressive stance. The cabin is not all new but there are quite a few changes that you see being made. The infotainment cluster is all new and features a larger 7-inch touchscreen panel with navigation. It now comes loaded with inbuilt navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto like earlier but with a nicer and more responsive screen. Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 facelift gets more refined engines but with the same output. It gets the 82 bhp churning 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual unit, and an 89 bhp 1.4-litre U2 CRDI diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai said that there is a CVT offering coming soon and will be launched by May this year. Prices for the car start from ₹ 5.34 lakh for the base petrol trim and goes up till ₹ 7.90 lakh for the top end variant. While the diesel version starts at ₹ 6.73 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹ 9.15 lakh for the top end. These price are, however, only introductory. Safety features like dual front airbags, ABS and speed-sensing door locks are standard on the i20 facelift The i20 facelift goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz

