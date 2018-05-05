The Hyundai i20 Active has been a strong seller in the crossover segment in India and it was at the Auto Expo 2018 that we first saw the facelift of the car and the company has finally launched it in India. Prices of the Hyundai i20 Active start from ₹ 6.99 lakh and it comes with a host of changes; some of which we've already seen on the i20 hatchback. The price of the petrol i20 Active starts from ₹ 6.99 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 8.66 lakh, while the diesel version starts at ₹ 8.96 lakh going up to ₹ 10.01 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

It gets a completely new front grille and revised rear bumpers while the tail lights too are all-new and so is the hatch lid design. The most noticeable change, however, is the addition of a new blue and white dual tone exterior paint option which gives the i20 Active an altogether new look. The front bumper wears a silver bull bar-like strip and there are silver surrounds on the front and rear fog lamps with a matte black strip at the bottom of the boot lid. Of course there are the LED DRLs that give the i20 Active a unique look.

The tail lamps of the Hyundai i20 Active are new and so is the boot lid

There are a bunch of changes inside the cabin too. There's a new grayscale-themed infotainment system similar to what we've seen on the Hyundai i20. There's a dash of blue on the side AC vents, seats and gear knob, which changes according to the colour of the car. The upholstery remains similar to the one on the i20.

The cabin of the Hyundai i20 Active receives subtle changes

The engines of the i20 Active remain the same and that means there's a 1.2-litre Kappa engine which is good enough for 82 bhp while the 1.4-litre U2 diesel motor offers 89 bhp.

Though the Hyundai i20 Active has been the best seller in the segment, the new pricing does not undercut its latest rival - the Ford Freestyle. In fact the i20 Active is almost ₹ 1.9 lakh more expensive than the Ford Freestyle and this puts it at a Hyundai has a slight disadvantage. However, the new features and paint might just be able to bring customers flocking to its showrooms.

