Hyundai HyBuy Online Buying Experienced Launched In India Again

Hyundai has launched the third phase of its digital campaign called 'HyBuy'. For one month, from 10 April to 10 May, 2018, Hyundai will be engaging buyers for the Xcent model in particular on social media and give nice offers and benefits to first 250 customers who buy any Xcent variant online. The first 99 buyers will get an Amazon Echo Dot speaker as a free gift, while the next 150 will be getting an Amazon Echo Dot speaker and free coating for the underbody of the car. And finally, one lucky winner will get the Amazon Echo Dot speaker along with underbody coating and an exterior beautification package. The winner will also get a chance to go to Disneyland in Hong Kong, with his/her family. Plus, Hyundai is also offering discounts and benefits of up to ₹ 78,500.

Hyundai Xcent 5.97 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head, Marketing, HMIL said, "Our first - ever HyBUY initiative, launched in 2017 has set a benchmark in digital marketing and redefined customer engagement by benefitting them through their social media network. We received an overwhelming response from customers with over 19 Lakh HyBUY site visits with 6.25 Lakh people reached out through HyBUY shares on Facebook. Following the success, we are extremely enthusiastic about launching the 3rd phase of HyBUY for the Hyundai Xcent."

Interested buyers will have to logon to www.hybuy.in in order to participate in the contest. Once they do, they will have to deposit a token amount and try and share the deal with as many people as possible. Doing this will help them gain rewards. The more people you get to join the program the better the benefits are. Customers will only book the Xcent subcompact sedan through HyBuy while the rest of the delivery process will be done at the dealership which will be chosen by Hyundai.

