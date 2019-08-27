Hyundai Group Unveils New Integrated E-Scooter For Last Mile Mobility On Future Vehicles

First and last mile connectivity still remains a concern for many and Hyundai Motor Group did showcase the integrated electric scooter concept back at the CES 2017 addressing this issue. The concept essentially included the scooter to be stacked up inside the car and could be easily removed to and used from the boot. Now, building on the same, the Korean carmaker has revealed a new version of the e-scooter with rear wheel drive, a lithium-ion battery and stylish front and rear lights. The latest concept features in future Hyundai Motor Group plans to enable first- and last-mile mobility through integrating the scooter with the future Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Speaking on the new concept, DongJin Hyun, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team said, "This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers' lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centers."

The upgraded version of the concept comes with a front suspension and lights at the front and rear for enhanced visibility

Research data by global consultancy McKinsey & Company has released data suggesting that the last mile mobility market is expected to grow to $500 billion by 2030. The new integrated e-scooter is another step in that direction. The e-scooter is mounted on a vehicle and is automatically charged using the electricity generated when driving. A key change since the 2017's concept has been the shift from front wheel drive to rear wheel drive that was essential for enhancing safety and stability as it positions weight near the rear. In addition, the engineers have added a suspension set-upto the front wheel for a smoother ride on rough surfaces.

Hyundai's integrated e-scooter features a 10.5 Ah lithium-ion battery ,which enables a top speed of 20 kmph and can travel up to 20 km in a single charge. The scooter is light with a weight of 7.7 kg that makes it highly portable, while its tri-folding design makes it light and compact. The scooter also features a digital display that puts out a host of information including the speed and battery status. The e-scooter is also equipped with LED headlights and two taillights for enhanced visibility at night. Hyundai is also looking to introduce regenerative braking on the scooter to increase the range by seven per cent.

