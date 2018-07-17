Country's second largest car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent on the Grand i10 due to the increase in the input and material costs. The price hike will vary from ₹ 14,205 to ₹ 22,409 based on the variant. The base model of the Grand i10 previously retailed at ₹ 4.73 lakh, but now, it will now cost ₹ 4.87 lakh. The top end of the Grand i10 which was priced at ₹ 7.46 lakh earlier and will now cost ₹ 7.69 lakh. The revised prices on the Grand i10 will be implemented from August 2018.

Late last year, the GST Council announced the increase in cess and Hyundai Motors was one of the car manufacturers who reacted strongly to this decision, even going on to state that because of instability in policy making, future investments in India and product line-up will suffer. At the time, Hyundai hiked the prices of all its models- i20, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson except the Grand i10 and the Xcent. The price hike ranged from 2 to 5 per cent.

Hyundai launched the updated Grand i10 last year in both petrol and diesel versions. Visually, the Grand i10 received tons of updates on the exterior and on the inside as well. Hyundai gave the Grand i10 a new look to take the competition in the segment and also to keep up with its contemporaries. Apart from the look, Hyundai also updated the Grand i10 with an all-new 1.2-litre diesel engine that offers better torque and power delivery compared to the older model. The petrol model however, remains the same.

