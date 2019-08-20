Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Rivals: Specs & Price Comparison

The new generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been finally launched in India (also making its global debut), and the hatchback certainly looks promising. Prices for the new Grand i10 Nios are identical to its predecessor, and that makes it quite a value-friendly offering with the new design, improved cabin space, improved mechanicals and extensive list of features on offer. But, the Grand i10 Nios won't have it easy with popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and the Tata Tiago in contention. So, how does the Grand i10 Nios fare against its rivals? We take a look.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Grand i10 Nios share the same wheelbase length at 2450 mm

Dimensions

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is spacious and that's quite evident once you compare the car to its rivals. However, it is the Ford Figo that is the longest car in this comparison with a length measuring 3941 mm, while the Maruti Suzuki Swift is wider at 1735 mm, 55 mm more than the Grand i10 Nios. The Tata Tiago is taller than all the models here at 1535 mm, which is 15 mm more than the Nios. The new Grand i10 Nios and the Swift share the same wheelbase measuring 2450 mm, but the Figo's wheelbase is a good 40 mm longer than the other models. At 2400 mm, the Tiago gets the shortest wheelbase on offer.

Dimensions Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Swift Ford Figo Tata Tiago Length 3805 mm 3840 mm 3941 mm 3746 mm Width 1680 mm 1735 mm 1704 mm 1647 mm Height 1520 mm 1530 mm 1525 mm 1535 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm 2490 mm 2400 mm

The Ford Figo gets the most powerful engines and the option of a DCT automatic too

Engines

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is being offered with the 1.2-litre petrol motor being BS6 compliant right from the start. The Kappa motor is tuned for 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, not too different from the older version. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only other model to get a BS6 compliant engine at present and the 1.2-litre K-Series motor develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The Tata Tiago's 1.2-litre petrol mill belts out 84 bhp and 114 Nm, while the Ford Figo gets the new 1.2-litre Dragon series engine churning out 87 bhp and 112 Nm on the manual version. The automatic model uses a 1.5-litre motor with 110 bhp and 136 Nm, making it the most powerful of the lot.

Specifications: Petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Swift Ford Figo Tata Tiago Displacement 1197 cc 1197 cc 1196/1499 cc 1199 Max Power 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm 87 bhp @ 6300 rpm/110 bhp @ 6300 rpm 84 bhp @ 6000 rpm Peak Torque 114 Nm @ 4000 113 Nm @ 4200 rpm 112 Nm @ 4000 rpm/136 Nm @ 4250 rpm 114 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/6-speed DCT 5-speed MT/AMT

The 1.2-litre U2 Crdi diesel on the Hyundai Grand i10 isn't BS6 compliant yet, but it will meet the stringent emission norms soon. The oil burner produces 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, while is same as the Swift's 1.3-litre diesel's output. The Ford Figo diesel is the most powerful here with the 1.5-litre engine belting out 99 bhp and 215 Nm. The Tata Tiago's 1.05-litre engine, on the other hand, is the smallest on offer producing 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque.

Specifications: Diesel Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Swift Ford Figo Tata Tiago Displacement 1186 cc 1248 cc 1498 cc 1047 Max Power 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm 74 bhp @ 4000 rpm 99 bhp @ 3750 rpm 69bhp @ 4000 rpm Peak Torque 190 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm 190 Nm @ 2000 rpm 215 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm 140 Nm @ 1800-3000 rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The Tata Tiago is the most affordable of all and is feature loaded too

Transmissions

All cars come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the automatic options include the automated manual transmission (AMT) on the Grand i10 Nios, and the Swift that is available on both petrol and diesel engines. The Ford Figo has the option of a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that is available with the 1.5-litre engine. The Tiago and the Figo do not get a diesel AT as an option.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is closely priced to the Swift, sans a substantial increase from the older model

Prices

Despite the new styling, increased proportions, updated engines and more features, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues to be competitively priced across most variants. It is, of course, priced at a marginal premium over the older model, but still manages to undercut most of its rivals. The Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹ 4.99 lakh for the base petrol, which makes it about ₹ 14,000 cheaper than the Swift and about ₹ 23,000 cheaper than the Ford Figo. The Grand i10 Nios diesel starts at ₹ 6.70 lakh and that is a good ₹ 30,000 cheaper than the Swift VDi. The Ford Figo undercuts both the models starting at ₹ 6.13 lakh. The Tata Tiago is the most affordable hatchback here with the petrol version starting at ₹ 4.40 lakh and the diesel range starting at ₹ 5.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and it is this price advantage that is hard to beat on the Tata.

Verdict

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios manages to stay one step ahead of its rivals on most aspects. While it may not be the most spacious of all hatchbacks, it does pack a lot with what it has to offer, all of which is offered at a price that is on par with the competition. The Grand i10 was always a popular seller for Hyundai and we only expect the numbers to increase with the Nios now on sale. We do think the Swift just might feel the heat from the Korean hatchback.

