Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has evolved in terms of design and styling, and it is a looker in all regards

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the new-gen avatar of the popular compact hatch is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. India is the first market to get the new-gen Grand i10 Nios (globally called the i10) while the European-spec model will be revealed later in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. We have already told you a fair bit about the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, including our expectations with regards to the pricing.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' cascading grille is a signature of Hyundai and is a stark reminder of the grille on the Verna

Hyundai has already commenced the bookings for the Grand i10 Nios, and the car has started arriving at dealerships across India. Visually, the 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes comes with a new sleeker design, with sharper projector headlamps, LED DRLs, new cascading grille, sculpted bumper with aggressive lines and new foglamps. Also, the car gets new floating style roof design, two-tone diamond cut alloys, sharper character lines and wraparound taillamps among others. The new cabin gets white-black dual tone treatment, with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin pod instrument console with MID, multi-function steering wheel, auto climate control with rear AC vents, and a segment-first wireless charging feature.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' cabin gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Engine options on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be carried over from the current model with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and the 1.2-litre CRDi diesel set to power the hatchback. It's unclear if there will be any changes to the power output, but the engines are expected to be BS6 ready from the launch itself. Both engines on the Grand i10 Nios will be paired with a 5-speed manual, while there will be Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) on offer as well.

Here are all the live updates from the launch of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: