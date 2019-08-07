Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Exterior Explained

Hyundai India is all set to launch the Grand i10 Nios in India on August 20, 2019. As the world moves towards bringing out SUVs, Hyundai is also focused on the crowd that loves hatchback and it is that segment which has seen the second largest growth. Now, this is the 3rd generation of the i10 globally and yes, though it will be called the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India, everywhere else, it will be termed as i10. There is not much information out yet about the engine and what all goodies it packs in in terms of features. All Hyundai India has revealed is what it looks from outside and also given us a glimpse into the cabin. So let's understand what the exterior is all about.

Also Read: Hyundai Names Its New Hatchback Grand i10 Nios; Bookings Open

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' cascading grille is a signature of Hyundai and is a stark reminder of the grille on the Verna

Also Read: India To Get Next Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Ahead Of Frankfurt World Debut

The design of the Grand i10 Nios is not revolutionary, it's more evolutionary. But it is a looker. Up front, the look is more like the Verna. The cascading grille is a signature of Hyundai and is a stark reminder of the grille on the Verna too. What the grille also gets are triangular shaped embedded LED DRLs, something that we have never seen before on any car from Hyundai. They look great on the cascading grille and give the Grand i10 Nios a signature look setting it apart from not only the previous generation of the car but also its competitors. As far as headlamps are concerned, what we see are projector lamps for the Grand i10 Nios and the shape itself is more like the ones we get to see on the Tesla Model 3; swoopy and distinctive. The Grand i10 Nios also sees a bit of aggression in the form of creases on the bonnet but clearly it's all to enhance the look. So, overall there's a familiarity to the design as we've seen it being used on the Santro and yes, there are parts in the design that are reminiscent to the Santro too.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Side

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a set of stylish dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVMs with integrated turn lights

The tall boy stance continues with the Grand i10 Nios and yes, it has a tall roof which will translate into better headroom at the rear and front. The sides are dominated by prominent lines which gives it an aggressive look, in addition to stylish ORVMs which come with integrated turn signals. The heavy upward sweep to the C-pillar and the widened bumper also add to the aggression of the car. The window line rises sharply towards the back, then there are the chrome door handles, the shark-fin antenna and dual-tone alloy wheels, all of which give the Grand i10 Nios an upmarket look. While Hyundai is yet to give us any details about the dimensions of the car, we think it will get a slightly larger wheelbase compared to its predecessor so that interior space is much better than before.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with new LED taillamps and a few new badgings

While we do not get a clear view of the rear, Hyundai has teased the taillamps and even the 'Nios' badge, something that we've seen on the Venue too. However the tail lights are not LED and that's a bit of a disappointment. Just above the Nios Badge we see the rear parking camera which is part of the top-end variants we presume. While, overall, the Grand i10 Nios looks very compact and proportionate, we wait to see it in the flesh and of course, we'll bring you more details as they unfold, so keep watching this space for more news about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.