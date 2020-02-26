The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios with the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine will be offered with the Sportz trim

Hyundai India has launched the 2020 Grand i10 Nios with a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. The carmaker will offer the turbo-petrol version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in two variants - Sportz and Sportz (Dual Tone), priced at ₹ 7.68 lakh and ₹ 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The 998 cc engine is a three-cylinder turbocharged motor that is tuned to churn out 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of almost 172 Nm at 1,500 - 4 000 rpm, making it the most powerful Grand i10 mode yet. The car will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Variant Trim Transmissions Price ( ₹ ) BS6 1.0L Turbo GDi Sportz 5-Speed MT ₹ 7.68 Lakh BS6 1.0L Turbo GDi Sportz (Dual Tone) 5-Speed MT Rs 7.73 Lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo will get dual tone colour option and the "Turbo" badging in the grille

Commenting on the introduction of the Sportz variant with Turbo GDi engine, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "The Grand i10 Nios is developed for Young Urban Progressive buyers. We have launched the Grand i10 Nios in petrol, diesel & CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant with the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for a power-packed performance."

Visually there are no changes made to the car, except for the addition of a Turbo badge on the front grille. However, Hyundai will be offering it in dual-tone colours - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal & Polar White.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo with share its features with the Sportz trim, along with a bunch of upgrades

The car is positioned between the regular Sportz variant and the top-end Asta variant. In terms of features, compared to the regular Sportz variant, the Turbo version gets projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, all-black interiors with colour inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and a front USB charger. Rest all features remain identical to the regular Sportz trim.

