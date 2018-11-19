New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features

The Hyundai Grand i10 and the Xcent get additional features including spoilers, LED DRLs and even wireless charging across the mid and top variants.

Hyundai Motor India has silently updated the Grand i10 hatchback and Xcent subcompact sedan with more features, amidst growing competition. The additional features are available on the mid-level Hyundai Grand i10 and the top-spec Hyundai Xcent. While both the Grand i10 and the Xcent are running in the facelifted avatars, the competition coming from the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire, as well as the Honda Amaze for either models, has taken a hit on the company's popular offerings.

Hyundai Grand i10

The additional feature list includes exterior and interior add-ons and will make both models more lucrative choices in their respective segments. The mid-spec Hyundai Grand i10 Magna variant now comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the iBlue app. The higher-spec Grand i10 Sportz trim, on the other hand, gets LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler and rear AC vents. The infotainment system also comes as standard on the variant.

On the range-topping Hyundai Xcent SX, the model now gets a boot mounted spoiler, 7.0-inch touchscreen system with the Hyundai iBlue app and a segment first wireless charging. The latter was first introduced on the Hyundai Creta facelift earlier this year.

Mechanically, both cars remain the same drawing power from a 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. Both versions get a manual transmission as standard, while the petrol models get the option of an automatic as well. Prices for the Grand i10 Magna start at ₹ 5.69 lakh, while that for the Xcent SX start at ₹ 6.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

