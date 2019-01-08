New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019

The purpose of the Hyundai Elevate concept is beyond the daily commute and is more humanitarian.

View Photos
The Hyundai Elevate with its robotic legs can walk or crawl over treacherous terrain.

Hyundai has finally showcased its new unique kind of mobility concept on which it had been working for three years at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Hyundai is calling it the Elevate concept which is a radical four-legged vehicle and has redefined Hyundai's statement of mobility. It combines the best of both autonomous mobility and EV technology and aims to take people where no other vehicle has gone before. For instance, Hyundai is saying that the vehicle could also be put to work like exploring other planets.

Hyundai has claimed the Elevate concept to be the "Ultimate Mobility Vehicle" which with its robotic legs can walk or crawl over treacherous terrain. Elevate is designed with four mechanical legs with wheels for feet and can roll along on extended legs or retract them to be driven like a car. The extended legs in-turn will be used to climb or crawl while maintaining the position of the passenger compartment. Hence, the Elevate hasn't been designed for regular commutes but to perform some extraordinary duties. For instance, if it is stuck in snow on a roadside, it could get up and walk back to lanes.

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

2018 Santro

i20

Creta

EON

Grand i10

Xcent

New Verna

i20 Active

Santa Fe

Elantra

Tucson

However, Hyundai says that the need to design the Elevate concept is more humanitarian. "What if a car designed with robotics could save lives in disasters," said Hyundai's Innovation Head, John Suh.  "The need for search and rescue, and humanitarian aid, is growing around the world," he added. Hyundai also said in the release that this concept might be used included being able to carefully extract injured people from disaster zones or rugged terrain.

0 Comments

"This design is uniquely capable of both mammalian and reptilian walking gaits, allowing it to move in any direction," Hyundai said in a release. Elevate can climb over walls as high as five feet (1.5 meters) while keeping the vehicle body level with the ground.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai 2018 Santro with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai
2018 Santro
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
TAGS :
Hyundai Hyundai Elevate Hyundai Robot Hyundai Robocar auto-brand-hyundai

Latest News

Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions
Harley-Davidson Electric Concept Bikes Unveiled
Harley-Davidson Electric Concept Bikes Unveiled
Jaguar Land Rover India Achieves 16 Per Cent Growth In CY 2018 Sales
Jaguar Land Rover India Achieves 16 Per Cent Growth In CY 2018 Sales
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Passenger Vehicle Sales Down By 3 Per Cent In December 2018: Dealers Association
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Toyota's Safety Technology Guardian To Be Available In The 2020s
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Variants Explained
Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction
Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi After A Series Of Reduction

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11 - 18.06 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.52 - 8.62 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.3 - 9.72 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.17 - 16.76 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.11 - 12.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 16.43 - 23.77 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.24 - 31.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Harley-Davidson LiveWire US Prices Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Base Variant Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities