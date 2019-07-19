Hyundai Develops World's first Active Shift Control Transmission For Hybrid Cars

Hyundai Motor Group has developed the world's first active shift control (ASC) transmission which optimises transmission efficiency by monitoring gearshifts up to 500 times in one second and thereby adjusting the transmission carotation speed for faster shift times. The gear shift timings are improved by up to 30 per cent and the technology improves fuel economy in cars as well. Hyundai Motor Group says that the technology is now ready for mass production.

(The active shift control technology synchronises the rotational speed of the engine and the transmission in order to reduce gear shift times)

"The development of world's first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation which incorporates precise motor control to automatic transmission," said Kyoung Joon Chang, Vice President and Head of Powertrain Control System Group of Hyundai Motor Group, "It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers."

Basically, the ASC technology allows the hybrid's electric motor to take control of gear shifts by applying new software logic to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) and the hybrid control unit in turn controls the electric motor to align the rotational speed of the engine and the gearbox and make gear shifts smoother and quicker. Once the RPMs of the engine and the transmission are synchronised, the shift time reduces from 500 milliseconds to 350 milliseconds. This improves hybrid vehicle's acceleration performance and fuel economy. Additionally, the durability of the transmission is also improved by minimising friction during gear shifts, thereby increasing the life of the gearbox.

