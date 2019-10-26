New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Delivers 12,500 Units In A Single Day On Occasion Of Dhanteras

India's second largest car manufacturer, Hyundai, has announced that it delivered 12,500 units across the country on occasion of Dhanteras this year.

Hyundai's last launch in India was the Anniversary edition of the Santro

Highlights

  • Hyundai managed to deliver 12,500 units across India on Dhanteras
  • It recently launched the Santro Anniversary Edition at Rs. 5.16 lakh
  • Hyundai also bagged an order to deliver Kona Electric to EESL

With the Indian auto industry not having the best of festive seasons, Dhanteras comes as a silver lining for most manufacturers in terms of sales. Hyundai, India's second largest car manufacturer announced that it delivered about 12,500 units across in India in a single day on occasion of Dhanteras. Hyundai recently launched the Anniversary edition of the Santro with prices starting at ₹ 5.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched In India

The new special edition model celebrates the first anniversary of the new-gen Santro's arrival, which was also launched on October 23, last year. Offered only in the mid-spec Sportz variant, the new Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition is available in both manual and AMT options. The Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition gets Gun Metal Grey Wheel Cover and Sporty Black Painted Door Handles and ORVMs on the exterior, along with black interior with Aqua Teal inserts for the front AC vents, and revised fabric upholstery. In addition to that, the car also comes with a host of accessories like - glossy black roof rails, Anniversary Edition emblem, rear chrome garnish, and side body moulding.

Also Read: Hyundai Bags Orders From EESL To Deliver Kona Electric Models

It was recently revealed that the Union government placed initial orders with Hyundai for its first electric SUV - the Kona. The Kona was launched by the company in July this year and in just 20 days it managed to garner 152 bookings. The company has received an order of 10 cars from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that only 4 out of the 10 have been delivered.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

