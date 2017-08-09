The next generation Hyundai Verna will be arriving at dealerships later this month and is a major overhaul over the outgoing version. If you are planning to get the 217 Hyundai Verna, we can tell you that the pre-bookings are open for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. However, if the outgoing Verna is good enough for you and massive discounts is what you seek, then now would be a better time to head to a Hyundai showroom. Hyundai dealers have confirmed to carandbike.com that discounts are available on the existing stocks of the current Hyundai Verna to the tune of ₹ 50,000-60,000.



In addition, Hyundai dealers are offering exchange bonus as well on the sedan along with other benefits. The current Hyundai Verna is the facelifted 4S edition that was introduced in 2015 and comes with a host of bells and whistles. While the design evolved with Verna 4S, it wasn't as striking as the pre-facelift version. The cabin too remained unchanged with a two-toned finished dashboard, but received an updated audio player with the inclusion of 1GB in-built memory to store songs. Dealers have existing stocks of the range-topping S and SX diesel trims on the Verna, available in both manual and automatic guise.

(The 2017 Hyundai Verna will be available only in 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines)

The outgoing Verna starts at ₹ 7.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base petrol trim, while the diesel range starts at ₹ 10.30 lakh. The 2017 Hyundai Verna is expected to start at about ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom) while the mid-range trim will be priced around ₹ 10 lakh mark. The new model will be powered by only 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines, while paired to 6-speed manual and automatic (torque converter) options.



The new Hyundai Verna will also get a host of interesting new features including LED daytime running lights, projector fog lamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Verna will also get a segment first ventilated front seats. Hyundai India will launch the model on August 22 in the country, while deliveries will commence in the last week of August or early September.

