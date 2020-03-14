Hyundai Creta Vs Rivals: Features Comparison

The compact SUV segment has been on a roll of late having seen an influx of new models. However, these newer compact SUVs also spelt threat on the dominance of some of the existing and well established models in the segment, starting with the Hyundai Creta which has had a glorious run since its launch. Comes 2020, the Korean carmaker is all-set to bring in the new Creta with completely new looks, revamped interiors, a whole new range of features and multiple drivetrains, that we have already seen on the Seltos which happens to be its sister unit.

That said, the new Hyundai Creta will still be the core competitor to the Seltos and will also take on the likes of other compact SUVs like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Here's a list of exclusive features that the 2020 Creta will offer compared to each of its rivals.

Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos

It's a close fight between the all-new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the features department.

When the Kia Seltos was launched we all were awestruck with its long and elaborated features list, giving it an edge over the competition. How if we say that the upcoming Creta has even more to offer. Some of the extra features you will get in the Creta are Smart panoramic sunroof with voice control, Electric parking with auto hold, Paddle shifters, Twin tip exhaust, Manual transmission remote engine start, Welcome function with puddle lamps, Additional voice commands for BlueLink- Hello BlueLink, Cricket score, Rear Seat Headrest cushion, One-touch cruise control and Touch enabled auto healthy air purifier.

Hyundai Creta Vs MG Hector

The 2020 Hyundai Creta offers a bit extra in terms of features compared to the MG Hector.

Even the MG Hector has impressed us with all the internet car things it packs in and other than the size advantage, has a few tricks up its sleeve to stand out in the segment. For starters, it gets the biggest panoramic sunroof in the segment and then the petrol engine is a hybrid unit being coupled with an electric motor. However, there still are some features that Creta will offer while the Hecotr does not. It includes Traction control modes- Snow, Sand, Mud, Paddle shifters, Auto healthy air purifier, Twin tip exhaust, BlueLink integrated smartwatch app, Manual transmission remote engine start, Front row ventilated seats, Rear seat headrest cushion, Smartphone wireless charger, Diesel automatic drivetrain.

Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier

Despite the upgrade the Tata Harrier missed out on connected car tech, and then some.

Despite the recent upgrade the Tata Harrier received, there are quite a few features it misses out on which includes connected car tech, Electric parking brake with auto hold, BlueLink connected car tech with smartwatch integration, Paddle shifters, Auto healthy air purifier, Remote engine start / stop MT & AT,Front row ventilated seats, Rear seat headrest cushion, 1.4-litre turbocharged & 1.5-litre petrol engines, Front and rear disc brakes. That said, it offers a long list of driving aids like Corner Stability Control and off-road ABS among others.

