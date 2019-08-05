The compact SUV segment is where all the action is right now in the Indian market and an old player like Hyundai does not want to be left behind. The Korean carmaker has silently rolled out the Hyundai Creta Sports Edition. The special edition brings a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades with prices starting at ₹ 12.78 lakh for the petrol and ₹ 14.13 lakh for the diesel (all prices, ex-showroom Mumbai). The Sports Edition is priced premium at a premium by up to ₹ 60,000 over the standard SX trim, which it is based on.

The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition is being offered only on the manual versions with the 1.6-litre engines. The SUV is offered in two colour options - Phantom Black and Polar White with the latter getting the contrast black roof as optional for an additional ₹ 11,000. Upgrades on the Creta Sports Edition include smoked projector headlamps, dark finished chrome for the grille, brushed silver roof rails and faux skid plates. The ORVMs also get blacked out covers, while the rear sports a spoiler and chrome exhaust tips.

The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition gets black fabric seats with Creta embossed and an electric sunroof

The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition's cabin is further accentuated by the all-black finish with Creta embossed black fabric seats with contrast stitching; leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel and gear lever boot, silver bezels for the AC vents and an electric sunroof. Based on the top SX trim, the special edition comes with most bells and whistles including auto climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, cruise control, dual airbags with ABS and more.

The Hyundai Creta Sports Edition has been introduced ahead of the launch of the Kia Seltos that will go on sale in India on August 22, 2019. The Seltos is expected to get a lot of traction right from the launch and the new special edition will help the Creta remain relevant amidst new competition. Tata Motors too is planning to introduce an all-black version of the Harrier later this month.

