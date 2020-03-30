New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater SUV Spied In South Korea

The Hyundai Creta seven-seater will be 30 mm longer with 20 mm longer wheelbase and 10 mm longer rear overhang.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Hyundai Creta seven-seater is 30 mm longer than the standard five-seater compact SUV.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta seven-seater is 30 mm longer than the standard Creta.
  • It has a 20 mm longer wheelbase as well.
  • The front end gets a new chrome studded grille.

The seven-seater Hyundai Creta has been under consideration for a long time and finally pictures of its prototype undergoing testing in South Korea have surfaced online. Hyundai first shared plans about the seven-seater Creta almost three years back and it was already known that this specific model will be coming after the arrival of the second-generation model. Just like the recently launched second-generation Hyundai Creta, even the seven-seater version will be based on the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, though there are certain changes.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Launched In India

Hyundai Creta

11.24 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Creta

First and the most apparent of all is the new chrome studded grille which is partially under wraps and then of course the extended length along the profile. Even the silhouette appears a bit different with a flat roofline as opposed to a slightly tapering one in the five-seater iteration. That said, despite it being under cover along with wearing pseudo claddings, similar elements like split headlamps and 17-alloy wheels are inevitable. Then, even the wheelbase appears longer than the standard five-seater model. According to news reports, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater will be 30 mm longer with 20 mm longer wheelbase and 10 mm longer rear overhang.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Listed On Official Website

huhkesls

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in India with three engine options.

The Korean Carmaker hasn't given any specification details of this upcoming seven-seater compact SUV, though we expect it to share the engine line-up with the current-generation Hyundai Creta. The new Hyundai Creta is available with a range of BS6 powertrain options- a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), a 1.5-litre petrol engine that gets an iVT transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that gets a torque convertor automatic transmission. All engines get a six-speed manual transmission as a standard offering. We don't have any clarity about the market debut of the seven-seater Creta but on its arrival in the Indian market, it will rival the likes of the upcoming MG Hector Plus seven-seater and Tata Gravitas seven-seater.

0 Comments

Image Source: Indian Auto Blogs

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 11.23 - 17.13 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 11.57 - 19.87 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 16.56 - 18.92 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 18.5 - 32.81 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 23.32 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spied Undisguised; Confirms New Nameplate
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities