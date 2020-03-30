Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater SUV Spied In South Korea

The seven-seater Hyundai Creta has been under consideration for a long time and finally pictures of its prototype undergoing testing in South Korea have surfaced online. Hyundai first shared plans about the seven-seater Creta almost three years back and it was already known that this specific model will be coming after the arrival of the second-generation model. Just like the recently launched second-generation Hyundai Creta, even the seven-seater version will be based on the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, though there are certain changes.

First and the most apparent of all is the new chrome studded grille which is partially under wraps and then of course the extended length along the profile. Even the silhouette appears a bit different with a flat roofline as opposed to a slightly tapering one in the five-seater iteration. That said, despite it being under cover along with wearing pseudo claddings, similar elements like split headlamps and 17-alloy wheels are inevitable. Then, even the wheelbase appears longer than the standard five-seater model. According to news reports, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater will be 30 mm longer with 20 mm longer wheelbase and 10 mm longer rear overhang.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in India with three engine options.

The Korean Carmaker hasn't given any specification details of this upcoming seven-seater compact SUV, though we expect it to share the engine line-up with the current-generation Hyundai Creta. The new Hyundai Creta is available with a range of BS6 powertrain options- a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), a 1.5-litre petrol engine that gets an iVT transmission and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that gets a torque convertor automatic transmission. All engines get a six-speed manual transmission as a standard offering. We don't have any clarity about the market debut of the seven-seater Creta but on its arrival in the Indian market, it will rival the likes of the upcoming MG Hector Plus seven-seater and Tata Gravitas seven-seater.

