Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched Tomorrow, Deliveries By End Of May

The Hyundai Creta is one of the best selling SUVs in India as it offers a whole bunch of value to customers looking for a sub 20-lakh SUV with good features, a comfortable ride, a well powered engine and most importantly - a typically SUV look. The Creta was launched in 2015, almost three years ago and has been due for a facelift. And that facelift Hyundai Creta will be launched tomorrow. The new Creta compact SUV will continue to take on the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Captur, Renault Duster and the Nissan Terrano. More importantly, it will take on the likes of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and future Jeep SUVs like the Renegade.

The new Hyundai Creta has a fair few changes as compared to the last gen. For starters, it gets the new Hyundai grille that stretches all the way up to the headlamps. It also gets a new bumper along a mew fog lamp cluster. The fog lamp cluster also houses the new daytime running lights. You also get new wheels and for the first time, a new sunroof. And as expected, a new shade of orange to go with the current 'Orange is the new White' trend in the Indian automotive industry.

The top of the line SX(O) variant, available only in the manual versions as the SX is the highest spec variant in the automatic, also gets six airbags, a smart wearable key band and electrically adjustable drivers seat. The new Creta SX(O) will also get a wireless charging pad. The engines and gearbox options stay the same, a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre or 1.6-litre diesel. While both the 1.6-litre engines will get the option of an automatic or a manual, the 1.4-litre diesel will only get a manual gearbox option.

