Hyundai Creta Facelift Receives Over 14,000 Bookings

It was just last month that Hyundai India launched the Creta facelift in India and we drove it and told you all about it. Of course, the compact SUV has been selling like hot cakes ever since it was first launched in 2015 and already has more than 4 lakh customers globally. We would then, expect the car to do well once it has received a proper facelift and Hyundai has given it one. The Creta facelift comes with several cosmetic updates as well, like, the new cascading grille, refreshed projector headlamps with LED position lights, new bumper with larger airdam, new foglamps and new LED daytime running lamps. And it looks like all these changes have worked in the company's favour.

Hyundai Creta Facelift has received over 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries

Hyundai has announced that it has received over 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries for the new Creta Facelift. Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We would like to thank our customers for the overwhelming response and love to The New 2018 Creta. As a Modern Premium Brand, we have created a Brilliant Ownership Experience of New 2018 Creta by introducing many first and best in segment features along with Unmatched Safety. The New 2018 Creta will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment".

Hyundai Creta Facelift comes with an updated cabin with some new features as well

The cabin has also been worked upon and the updated model will get a refreshed black dashboard with silver accents, and a new 7-inch touchscreen system with audio and navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link for in-car connectivity. Other features include an electric sunroof, push-button start, automatic climate control, a digital clock, leather-wrapped steering and gearbox lever and more. Safety features will include six airbags (including side and curtain), ABS + EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, rear parking sensors with camera, static bending lights, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

