Hyundai Creta Facelift Clear Pictures Surface Ahead Of Launch

Another set of images of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift have surfaced online and these are possibly the clearest ones. The SUV has been spotted at what appears to be a dealership stockyard, and unlike last time, this one had no camouflage on it whatsoever. Judging by the projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, and the diamond cut alloy wheels this particular model is the top-of-the-line variant that will come with all the new and improved bells and whistles. While Hyundai was expected to launch it sometime in July, these new images indicate that the launch might happen sooner than we expect.

Hyundai Creta Facelift comes with the new cascade grille, LED DRLs, projector headlamps and more

As seen in these latest images, the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with new exterior design and styling. Up front, there is the new signature cascade grille with chrome borders, flanked by a set of new projector headlamps, LED position lights, and a new front bumper with revised foglamps with LED daytime running lamps. The SUV also features a wider airdam with silver skid plates that extend upwards to form a bull-bar like design. In these images, we also get to see the new 17-inch dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels, and revised ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights.

Hyundai Creta Facelift features a set of new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

We also get to see the redesigned dashboard in one of these images, which now comes with a larger 7-inch touchscreen system with audio and navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Mirror Link for in-car connectivity. A recently leaked features list confirms that the SUV will also get an electric sunroof, push-button start, automatic climate control, a digital clock, leather-wrapped steering and gearbox lever and more. Safety features will include dual airbags and ABS as standard, while the top-end model gets six airbags (including side and curtain). The SUV also comes with electronic stability control, hill assist, rear parking sensors with camera, static bending lights, ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

Hyundai Creta Facelift coems with new 7-inch touchscreen display and an updated system

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged as the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to feature a 1.4-litre diesel, a 1.6-litre petrol and the top-end 1.6-litre diesel engine. While the former will get the option of only a 5-speed manual gearbox, both the 1.6-litre engines will come with the option of either a 6-speed manual of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Hyundai Creta Facelift will be offered in six variants - E, E+, S, SX, SX dual tone, and the top-end SX (O) and will be offered in two new colour options - Passion Orange and Marina Blue.

