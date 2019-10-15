Hyundai Creta E+, EX Variants Now Get The More Powerful 1.6-Litre Diesel Engine

Hyundai India has silently introduced its 1.6-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine with the E+ and EX variants of the Hyundai Creta. Previously the engine was only available from the S AT variant and above, however, now even the entry-level models (E+ and EX) get the bigger 1.6-litre oil burner, albeit only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, according to the company's latest brochure, the S trim no longer gets an automatic option and only gets the smaller 1.4-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Prices of the new variant are yet to be revealed.

The Hyundai Creta E+ and EX get the 1.6-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard

As for the engine itself, the Hyundai Creta's 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine offered is tuned to churn out 126 bhp at 4,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 260 Nm at 1,500-3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the E+, EX, SX dual tone, and SX(O) variants, while the optional 6-speed automatic torque converter is only offered with the SX variant.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Creta E+ comes with basic features like - black/silver grille, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, steel wheels, dual-tone bumper, and silver skid plates. The SUV also gets features like electrically adjustable ORVMs with LED turn signals, follow-me-home headlamps, air-conditioning, front centre armrest, and height-adjustable driver seat. Other convenience features include - electric tailgate release, rear AC vents, and tilt function for the steering. Safety bits include - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVMs, front seatbelt pretensioners with seat belt reminder, and high-speed alert.

In addition to the offerings of the E+ trim, the EX variant also gets additional features like - LED DRLs, rear centre armrest with cup holders, front USB charger, front map light and sunglass holder, height-adjustable driver seat, and adjustable front and rear headrests. The EX trim also gets a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, multi-function steering wheel and Hyundai i-Blue audio remote app.

