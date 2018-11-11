Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show

Hyundai Motor has showcased the Creta Diamond Concept at the ongoing Sao Paulo Motor Show in Brazil. Not an all-new model, the new Hyundai Creta Diamond concept is a special model prepared by the automaker for the Brazilian auto show and is based on the top-sped Creta prestige variant sold in the Latin American nation. Shining like a diamond, the Creta concept gets a host of upgrades over the standard model in a bid to add an exclusive touch to the compact SUV.

Upgrades on the Hyundai Creta Diamond concept include new Deep Dive blue paint scheme, larger 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. The cabin is spruced up with a dual-tone dashboard, special micro-fibre seats finished in ivory and caramel shades that extends to the steering wheel and the gearshift knob. The cabin also gets unique interior trims bits and badging all over.

(The Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept's cabin is finished in dual-tone ivory and caramel colours)

Other features on the Hyundai Creta Diamond concept include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, navigation and more. The concept also features an improved JBL-sourced audio system with six speakers and three amplifiers and a 750-watt subwoofer. For the rear passengers, the Diamond concept adds headrest-mounted screens.

Hyundai Brazil has not made it clear if the Creta Diamond Concept will be put into production. If given the green-light though, Brazil-spec model is likely to continue with the same mechanical setup drawing power from the 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 156 bhp, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

(Hyundai India hasn't announced any plans to introduce the Creta diamond edition)

Hyundai India has announced no plans to bring the Diamond concept here yet. That said, the concept does bring some interesting upgrades to the compact SUV, which the Indian subsidiary could explore for a special edition version, perhaps. The India-spec Creta is offered with three engine options - 1.6 petrol, 1.4 diesel and 1.6 diesel, with manual and automatic transmission options. Prices for the Hyundai Creta in India start at ₹ 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Images Source: Motor1 Brazil

