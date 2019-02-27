New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Creta Crosses 5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Over 3.70 lakh units of the Hyundai Creta have been sold in India, and over 1.40 lakh SUVs in export markets. Currently, the company sells an average of over 10,000 units a month.

With an average of 10,000 units sold a month, the Hyundai Creta is the top-selling model in its segment

The Hyundai Creta SUV has recently crossed the five lakh sales milestone worldwide. Since its launch in 2015, the company has sold over 3.70 lakh units in India and over 1.40 lakh in export markets. Currently, the Hyundai Creta is the best-selling model in the compact SUV segment in India and the company sells an average of over 10,000 units a month. As of now, the Creta is sold in India priced at ₹ 9.60 lakh to ₹ 15.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Creta is the best-selling model in its segment right now with over 10,000 units sold a month

Commenting on Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai Creta is a convergence of design, performance, safety and technology. It is the Perfect SUV fulfilling the diverse needs of our New Age customers. With the record sales of over 5 lakh units in less than 4 years by any Made-In-India SUV, Hyundai Creta has yet again set a new benchmark in the industry becoming a shining example of Hyundai's manufacturing excellence."

Hyundai Creta received feature updates this year in January 2019

The Hyundai Creta was launched in India back in 2015, and the SUV received its first mid-life facelift in India, in May 2018. The SUV continues to be one of the most value-for-money models in this segment. In fact, the higher end models offer a host of premium features like - electric sunroof, ventilated front row seats with 6-way power adjustable driver seat, smart key band, and wireless phone charger. In fact, it was just early this year, in January 2019, when Hyundai updated the Creta for the 2019 model year, offering an all-new range-topping SX (O) Executive variant. This is in addition to the new LED taillights for top-end model, along with seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine that makes 121 bhp and the 151 Nm of peak torque and a 1.6-litre diesel motor that churns out 129 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is also offered with a 1.4-litre diesel makes 89 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an option 6-speed automatic transmission for the 1.6-litre engines.

