Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Vehicle Owners In Cyclone Fani Affected Odisha And West Bengal

Hyundai India has announced creating a special "Hyundai Relief Task Force" to support its customers affected by the untimely Fani Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal states. The company says that the special task force will help enhance the scope of activities and services for Hyundai vehicle owners in the two states. The carmaker has stationed dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani Cyclone affected customers and vehicles, and has also deployed around 26 flatbed trucks and 21 Towing Trucks for further assistance.

Talking about the relief measure, S Punnaivanam, Vice President - Customer Care, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai as a responsible corporate citizen has ramped up its service support to customers in Odisha and West Bengal. This contribution is Hyundai's way of expressing solidarity with the people of Odisha & West Bengal, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating Fani Cyclone. With the vision of being lifetime partners of our customers, we will continue to extend support to further strengthen our efforts to create on ground impact."

Hyundai India has assigned over 40 technicians for both the states, who will assist the cyclone-affected vehicle owners to ensure that the vehicle delivery is done in a timely manner. Furthermore, the company activated a toll-free number (0124- 4343937) for towing the vehicles to ensure the availability of services in every part of the region. Additionally, Hyundai India is also offering special discounts on spare parts for repairs and restorations of cyclone-affected vehicles, along with a 50 per cent discount on depreciation on insurance claims.

After wreaking havoc in Odisha, the Cyclone Fani has entered West Bengal

After wreaking havoc in Odisha, the Cyclone Fani has entered West Bengal, on Friday. Claimed to be one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, the cyclone uprooted trees and triggered rains in Bengal. Around 15,000 people spent last night at shelters in coastal East Midnapore district, while 20,000 people stayed at shelters in West Midnapore district. No loss of life or any injury has been reported so far.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.