Hyundai Cars Will Now Be Available On Subscription Basis

Hyundai Motor India and self-drive car rental service provider- Revv have tied up to provide Hyundai cars on a subscription basis. On subscription, the customers could opt for a flexible ownership plan which includes both, short term and long term. The customers will also be able to swap cars across Hyundai range and can easily avail it without any down payment. The company will also not charge any amount for insurance or maintenance from the customer who has subscribed for the short term. Hyundai is also assuring new cars to customers who opt for one-year subscription or more.

Commenting on the announcement SJ Ha, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, "We are extremely excited about the Indian mobility landscape currently and foresee great prospects. This strategic alliance will provide a unique opportunity for today's millennial customers to experience Hyundai's diverse product offerings that blend with their personality. With our deep understanding of Indian consumers and progressive tech-driven mobility solutions, we aim to forge a new market for the New Age Indians."

The subscription-based car leasing service has been started as a pilot project. Hyundai and Revv have launched the service only in six cities initially- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and haven't mentioned anything about the expansion plan yet. The project will start in Q1 2019.

