New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India

The BlueLink tech has been developed in-house at Hyundai and the company has integrated 10 India-specific services for the Indian market.

View Photos
The Hyundai Venue is all set to become India's first ever connected car with 10 India-specific features

Highlights

  • Hyundai will launch the Venue subcompact SUV in India on May 21, 2019
  • The company will reveal the Venue in India on April 17, 2019
  • The Hyundai Venue will rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport

Connected Cars are the next big thing in the Indian automotive space and Hyundai is all set to become the pioneer with the first connected car, the Hyundai Venue. The upcoming Venue subcompact SUV will be India's first connected car and the Korean carmaker has demonstrated the BlueLink tech which is the operating system to provide the connected services. The BlueLink tech has been developed in-house at Hyundai and is already in use in the global markets for the last 10 years. Interestingly, the company has integrated 10 India-specific features for our market, starting with the AI based voice assist system which will understand the India-accented English.

Hyundai Venue

₹ 8 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2019

0q8apj88

(The Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of Vitara Brezza, Nexon, EcoSport & the XUV300)

The eSIM hardware has been designed by the Hyundai Mobis and Vodafone-Idea is the service partner. To be precise, the company will provide free data to the owners until the car is under warranty, after which the customers can recharge the data pack, just the way we recharge data packs on a smartphone.

sif57j4

(The Hyundai Venue has been spied testing in India multiple times)

Hyundai has also partnered with Amazon web services to provide the cloud based service where it will also collect the customers driving data along with the vehicle data which will enable it to help the owners adopting better driving habits. Hyundai will also alert the customer when the vehicle will be due for routine service. Moreover, the Korean carmaker will also offer a range of other services like SOS and panic alert, auto crash notification, Road side assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and immobilisation, location based map and call centre services, speed alert and geo-fencing among others. The BlueLink app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple iOS and can be activated via the unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to control a bunch of services like engine start-stop, climate control and finding the car in a parking spot using a smartphone.

l9c7g3h8

(The Venue has also been tested for extreme weather, in India)

The Hyundai Venue is all set to enter a burgeoning but highly competitive segment and the connected car aspect has surely added a feather to its cap. Hyundai hasn't given a timeline about when the service will extend to other models, however, the company has ensured that the technology can be scaled across its range and is being evaluated for upcoming launches.

0 Comments

At present, Hyundai has 615 BlueLink Wizards and over 10,000 sales consultants who will work to render a better and smooth connected experience to the customers. Once the deliveries of the car begin, Hyundai will ensure that an executive will go to the customer within 15 days of the delivery and give a thorough demonstration of the BlueLink technology.

TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sketches Released
Upcoming Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV Sketches Released
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled At Bangkok Motor Show
2019 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled At Bangkok Motor Show
