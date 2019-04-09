Hyundai BlueLink Connected Car Technology Unveiled In India

The Hyundai Venue is all set to become India's first ever connected car with 10 India-specific features

Connected Cars are the next big thing in the Indian automotive space and Hyundai is all set to become the pioneer with the first connected car, the Hyundai Venue. The upcoming Venue subcompact SUV will be India's first connected car and the Korean carmaker has demonstrated the BlueLink tech which is the operating system to provide the connected services. The BlueLink tech has been developed in-house at Hyundai and is already in use in the global markets for the last 10 years. Interestingly, the company has integrated 10 India-specific features for our market, starting with the AI based voice assist system which will understand the India-accented English.

(The Hyundai Venue will rival the likes of Vitara Brezza, Nexon, EcoSport & the XUV300)

The eSIM hardware has been designed by the Hyundai Mobis and Vodafone-Idea is the service partner. To be precise, the company will provide free data to the owners until the car is under warranty, after which the customers can recharge the data pack, just the way we recharge data packs on a smartphone.

(The Hyundai Venue has been spied testing in India multiple times)

Hyundai has also partnered with Amazon web services to provide the cloud based service where it will also collect the customers driving data along with the vehicle data which will enable it to help the owners adopting better driving habits. Hyundai will also alert the customer when the vehicle will be due for routine service. Moreover, the Korean carmaker will also offer a range of other services like SOS and panic alert, auto crash notification, Road side assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and immobilisation, location based map and call centre services, speed alert and geo-fencing among others. The BlueLink app can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple iOS and can be activated via the unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to control a bunch of services like engine start-stop, climate control and finding the car in a parking spot using a smartphone.

(The Venue has also been tested for extreme weather, in India)

The Hyundai Venue is all set to enter a burgeoning but highly competitive segment and the connected car aspect has surely added a feather to its cap. Hyundai hasn't given a timeline about when the service will extend to other models, however, the company has ensured that the technology can be scaled across its range and is being evaluated for upcoming launches.

At present, Hyundai has 615 BlueLink Wizards and over 10,000 sales consultants who will work to render a better and smooth connected experience to the customers. Once the deliveries of the car begin, Hyundai will ensure that an executive will go to the customer within 15 days of the delivery and give a thorough demonstration of the BlueLink technology.

