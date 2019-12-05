Hyundai Begins Feasibility Study For Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in India

Hyundai Motor India today announced that it plans to expand its green mobility portfolio in India which currently only has the Kona EV. Hyundai has had its share of success with the Kona EV in the country and even managed to bag a small order from EESL. But now the company is taking another step in bringing in more green cars to the country. Hyundai today announced that it is evaluating the feasibility of bringing fuel cell electric vehicles for India.

We told you back in September 2018, that Hyundai was planning to launch a fuel cell vehicle in the country and the Nexo will very much be part of the company's portfolio soon and this news only cements what we had said back then. While a timeline for the launch for the Nexo has not been charted out yet, we wait to see, when these plans reach fruition. We have brought you the exclusive review of the Nexo though, so click here to read all about it. The Nexo SUV is Hyundai's important step to develop low emission models globally. The company has had a record sales for Nexo in its home market in November 2019 where it sold 699 units.

The Nexo makes 161 bhp and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds

The Nexo gets a fuel cell drivetrain, which is lighter than a regular electric powertrain. Hyundai says that the Nexo makes about 161 bhp of max power and peak torque of 395 Nm. Also, the Nexo SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds and has a top speed of 177 kmph. The car has a range of 609 kilometres on a single charge according to Korean test standards. In typical SUV way, the Nexo is designed to handle cold starts even when the outside temperature is -30 degree Celsius.

Mr S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, "Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations. We have initiated the feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in India and promise to bring the ultimate solution in zero emission mobility"

