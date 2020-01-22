Hyundai Aura: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Aura has finally gone on sale in our market and it had a long time coming. It's been over 18 months its Japanese rivals came with fully updated models in the subcompact sedan segment and Hyundai's Xcent, the model that the Aura is replacing in India, appeared a bit dated when pitted against the competition. The Hyundai Aura finally takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze and packs in all segment-standard features along with some segment-first ones, like wireless charging.
Hyundai Aura
It's been launched in India with three powertrain options. Engine options include a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT gearbox is optional. There is also a sportier 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDI Turbo engine sourced from the Hyundai Venue. The engine churns out 99 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque but is mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, unlike the Venue which also gets the option of a DCT transmission.
Hyundai has launched the Aura in five variants. Here's a list of what all features you get in every variant.
E
- Satin silver surround on radiator grille
- LED Tail lamps
- 14-inch steel wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Micro Type Roof Antenna
- Rear Chrome Garnish
- Dual tone interiors
- Front and rear door map pockets
- Front and rear room lamps
- Adjustable rear seat headrests
- Tachometer
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Low Fuel Indicator
- Dual Trip Meter
- Distance To Empty Meter
- Average Fuel Consumption
- Instantaneous Fuel Consumption
- Average Vehicle Speed
- Elapsed Time
- Service Reminder
- Manual AC with Heater
- Front Power Windows
- Internally Adjustable Wing Mirrors
- Cooled Glove Box
- Electric Power Steering
- Immobilizer
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver And Passenger Airbags
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) With Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)
- Driver and passenger seatbelts with pre-tensioners
- Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder
- Speed Alert
- ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts
S (Features In Addition To E Variant)
- LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- Full Wheel Cover (Manual Transmission)
- 15-Inch Steel Wheels
- Body Coloured Wing Mirrors
- Wing Mirror with Turn Indicators
- Body Coloured Door Handles
- Blacked Out B-Pillar
- Rear Chrome Garnish
- Satin Brown Inserts
- Rear Armrest with Cupholders
- Chrome Finish on Gear Knob (AMT Only)
- Two-din integrated audio system
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Front and Rear Speakers
- Steering wheel mounted controls for Audio and Bluetooth
- iBlue Audio Remote Application
- Rear AC Vents
- Tilt Steering
- Driver Seat Height Adjuster
- Keyless Entry
- Central Locking
- Front Projector Fog Lamps with Chrome Surrounds
- Rear Defogger
- Day and night Inside Rear View Mirror (iRVM)
- Headlamps Escort Function
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
SX (Features In Addition To S Variant)
- 15-Inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Chrome Outside Door Handles
- Shark Fin Roof Antenna
- Front Passenger Seat Back Pocket
- Metal Finish Inside Door Handles
- Chrome Finish
- Parking Lever Tip
- Multi Information Display (MID)
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Voice Recognition
- Arkamys Premium Sound System
SX+ (Features In Addition To SX Varinat)
- Glossy Black Surround Radiator Grille (Turbo Only)
- All Black Interiors with Red Inserts (Turbo Only)
- Patterned Crashpad (Turbo Only)
- Dark Grey Finish On Door Handles
- Wireless Phone Charger
SX (O) (Features In Addition To SX+ Variant)
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Leather Wrapped Gear Knob
- Cruise Control
