Hyundai Aura: Variants Explained

The Hyundai Aura has finally gone on sale in our market and it had a long time coming. It's been over 18 months its Japanese rivals came with fully updated models in the subcompact sedan segment and Hyundai's Xcent, the model that the Aura is replacing in India, appeared a bit dated when pitted against the competition. The Hyundai Aura finally takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze and packs in all segment-standard features along with some segment-first ones, like wireless charging.

The Aura gets a dual tone interior with white seats covers and an 8-inch infotainment system

It's been launched in India with three powertrain options. Engine options include a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque and a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT gearbox is optional. There is also a sportier 1.0-litre, three-cylinder GDI Turbo engine sourced from the Hyundai Venue. The engine churns out 99 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque but is mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, unlike the Venue which also gets the option of a DCT transmission.

Hyundai has launched the Aura in five variants. Here's a list of what all features you get in every variant.

E

Satin silver surround on radiator grille

LED Tail lamps

14-inch steel wheels

Body Coloured Bumpers

Micro Type Roof Antenna

Rear Chrome Garnish

Dual tone interiors

Front and rear door map pockets

Front and rear room lamps

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Tachometer

Gear Shift Indicator

Low Fuel Indicator

Dual Trip Meter

Distance To Empty Meter

Average Fuel Consumption

Instantaneous Fuel Consumption

Average Vehicle Speed

Elapsed Time

Service Reminder

Manual AC with Heater

Front Power Windows

Internally Adjustable Wing Mirrors

Cooled Glove Box

Electric Power Steering

Immobilizer

Emergency Stop Signal

Rear Parking Sensors

Driver And Passenger Airbags

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) With Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

Driver and passenger seatbelts with pre-tensioners

Driver and passenger seatbelt reminder

Speed Alert

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

S (Features In Addition To E Variant)

LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Full Wheel Cover (Manual Transmission)

15-Inch Steel Wheels

Body Coloured Wing Mirrors

Wing Mirror with Turn Indicators

Body Coloured Door Handles

Blacked Out B-Pillar

Rear Chrome Garnish

Satin Brown Inserts

Rear Armrest with Cupholders

Chrome Finish on Gear Knob (AMT Only)

Two-din integrated audio system

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Front and Rear Speakers

Steering wheel mounted controls for Audio and Bluetooth

iBlue Audio Remote Application

Rear AC Vents

Tilt Steering

Driver Seat Height Adjuster

Keyless Entry

Central Locking

Front Projector Fog Lamps with Chrome Surrounds

Rear Defogger

Day and night Inside Rear View Mirror (iRVM)

Headlamps Escort Function

Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

SX (Features In Addition To S Variant)

15-Inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Chrome Outside Door Handles

Shark Fin Roof Antenna

Front Passenger Seat Back Pocket

Metal Finish Inside Door Handles

Chrome Finish

Parking Lever Tip

Multi Information Display (MID)

8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Voice Recognition

Arkamys Premium Sound System

SX+ (Features In Addition To SX Varinat)

Glossy Black Surround Radiator Grille (Turbo Only)

All Black Interiors with Red Inserts (Turbo Only)

Patterned Crashpad (Turbo Only)

Dark Grey Finish On Door Handles

Wireless Phone Charger

SX (O) (Features In Addition To SX+ Variant)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Leather Wrapped Gear Knob

Cruise Control

