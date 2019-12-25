Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan: What We Know So Far

Hyundai Motor India Limited tasted success in 2019 with the Venue subcompact SUV and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The company will now kick-start 2020 with the launch of the Hyundai Aura, in January 2020. It will replace the Hyundai Xcent in the company's portfolio. The Aura is basically the new-generation model of the Xcent and it takes its styling cues from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which was launched earlier in 2019. Hyundai has already begun testing the Aura subcompact sedan in India and we expect the car to be launch ready soon. Here is what we know about the Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan so far.

Hyundai Aura ₹ 6 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

Design & Dimensions

(The Hyundai Aura borrows its design cues from the Grand i10 Nios)

The Aura subcompact sedan gets a very familiar front end, thanks to inspiration taken from the Grand i10 Nios. The twin boomerang LED daytime running lights look cool and they have been neatly integrated into the new grille, similar to the Grand i10 Nios. Viewed in profile, the car carries a coupe like roofline and the sporty character is further accentuated by the wheel arches. The rear too sees significant changes with the boot lid now getting a sculpted look and the cool looking wrap-around tail lamps with the 3D outer lens add to the overall design of the car. The Hyundai Aura is 3,995mm long, stands 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2450 mm and boot space stands at 402 litres.

Engines

(The Hyundai Aura will be launched with BS6 complaints petrol and diesel engines)

Hyundai will offer two petrol motors and 1 diesel engine and all will be BS6 compliant right upon launch. Up first is a 1.2-litre petrol which pumps out 82 bhp and 114 Nm. There will be a 5-speed manual and AMT option on this car. There will be another, more powerful petrol engine unit, which will be a 1-litre turbo that churns out 99 bhp and 172 Nm. It will get only a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 1.2-litre diesel will be available too with 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque on tap. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual and have an optional AMT unit as well.

Interior & Features

Hyundai hasn't revealed the interior of the Aura but we expect it to share components and features with the Grand i10 Nios. The top trims will be getting an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will be wireless charging and an Arkamys sound system on offer too. Expect the Aura subcompact sedan to get a digital instrument console with a multi-information display.

Expected Pricing & Rivals

The current range of the Hyundai Xcent starts at ₹ 5.81 lakh and go up to ₹ 8.79 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). We expect Hyundai to start the price range of the Aura subcompact sedan at about ₹ 6 lakh and believe it will go up to ₹ 9 lakh upon launch. Its biggest rivals will be the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire.

