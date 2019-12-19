Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan Revealed; Specifications, Launch Details

Hyundai today revealed the Aura subcompact sedan and it replaces the Xcent in the company's line-up. Hyundai had updated the Xcent with new features in 2017 so it was only time that a new-gen mode made its way into the country. The Aura subcompact sedan gets a very familiar front fascia. The Aura gets twin boomerang LED DRLs and they've been neatly integrated into the front grille. The side profile is more like a coupe and the solid wheel arches created by the two character lines brings out the sporty aspect of the car.

Also Read: Car Sales November 2019: Hyundai Registers A Growth Of 2 Per Cent

Hyundai Aura ₹ 6 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The big changes are at the rear. There's a more sporty bumper design and there are LED tail lamps which get very stylish 3-dimensional outer lens. There's a trunk lid garnish of the chrome strip and the glossy black wrap around makes it even more stylish. The Aura gets 15 inch wheels which get a stylish design too.

Also Read: Hyundai's Research Shows There Are 36,750 Different Driving Styles

The Hyundai Aura is borrow design cues from the Grand i10 Nios.

Under the hood are two petrol and 1 diesel engine, all of which are BS6 compliant. There's a 1.2-litre petrol making 82bhp and 114Nm. There will be a 5-speed manual and AMT option on this car. There's a more powerful version available too with the 1-litre turbo good enough for 99bhp and 172 Nm. This engine however, will only come with a 5-speed manual transmission. There's a 1.2-litre diesel available too with 74 bhp on offer and 190 Nm of peak torque on offer. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT.

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted With Dual-Tip Exhaust

The Hyundai Aura will be launched with BS6 complaints petrol and diesel engines.

As far as dimensions go, the Aura is 3995mm long, 1680 mm wide and 1520 high. It has a wheelbase of 2450 mm. Boot space stands at 402 litres. As far as features are concerned the company has said that it comes with wireless charging, driver rear view monitor, chrome door handles, leather wrapped gear knob.

While the cabin of the car has not been revealed, Hyundai revealed that it will get a 5.3 inch digital speedometer and multi information display. There will also be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.