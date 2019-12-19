New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan Revealed; Specifications, Launch Details

The Hyundai Aura sedan borrows design cues from the Grand i10 Nios and will replace the Xcent in Hyundai's line-up.

The Hyundai Aura will replace the Xcent in Hyundai's line-up.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Aura will replace Xcent in the Korean brand's line-up.
  • The Hyundai Aura borrows design cues from Grand i10 Nios.
  • It will be launched with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Hyundai today revealed the Aura subcompact sedan and it replaces the Xcent in the company's line-up. Hyundai had updated the Xcent with new features in 2017 so it was only time that a new-gen mode made its way into the country. The Aura subcompact sedan gets a very familiar front fascia. The Aura gets twin boomerang LED DRLs and they've been neatly integrated into the front grille. The side profile is more like a coupe and the solid wheel arches created by the two character lines brings out the sporty aspect of the car.

Hyundai Aura

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Mar 2020

The big changes are at the rear. There's a more sporty bumper design and there are LED tail lamps which get very stylish 3-dimensional outer lens. There's a trunk lid garnish of the chrome strip and the glossy black wrap around makes it even more stylish. The Aura gets 15 inch wheels which get a stylish design too.

rli5m6j8

The Hyundai Aura is borrow design cues from the Grand i10 Nios.

Under the hood are two petrol and 1 diesel engine, all of which are BS6 compliant. There's a 1.2-litre petrol making 82bhp and 114Nm. There will be a 5-speed manual and AMT option on this car. There's a more powerful version available too with the 1-litre turbo good enough for 99bhp and 172 Nm. This engine however, will only come with a 5-speed manual transmission. There's a 1.2-litre diesel available too with 74 bhp on offer and 190 Nm of peak torque on offer. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT.

b6e5veq8

The Hyundai Aura will be launched with BS6 complaints petrol and diesel engines.

As far as dimensions go, the Aura is 3995mm long, 1680 mm wide and 1520 high. It has a wheelbase of 2450 mm. Boot space stands at 402 litres. As far as features are concerned the company has said that it comes with wireless charging, driver rear view monitor, chrome door handles, leather wrapped gear knob.

While the cabin of the car has not been revealed, Hyundai revealed that it will get a 5.3 inch digital speedometer and multi information display. There will also be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer.

