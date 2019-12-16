Hyundai Aura Official Sketches Revealed

Hyundai Motor India has released the first official sketches of the Aura subcompact sedan, ahead of its public debut on December 19, 2019. The all-new Hyundai Aura will step in place of the Xcent in the company's line-up and the sketches reveal the Grand i10 Nios connection with the new model. It certainly does look sportier in the sketches with the massive grille up front with the LED DRLs at either end, sweptback headlamps and a muscular bonnet that promise a sporty looking vehicle. Hyundai says the Aura design projects a "sportier, futuristic and a progressive image based on its Next-generation Design Direction of ‘Sensuous Sportiness."

The South Korean carmaker has further revealed that the design is a harmony between four fundamental elements including proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The design language remains identical to that on the Nios to the larger extent, while it is at the rear that you see substantial changes including the floating C-pillar and the wide LED taillights with the signature lights that lend a premium touch to the model. The roofline is also more coupe-like on the subcompact sedan, which allows better visual proportions on the model.

The Hyundai Aura looks well proportioned in the sketches with the design language identical to the Nios

The cabin is yet to be revealed on the new Hyundai Aura but expect to be identical to that on the Nios. This includes a massive touchscreen infotainment system in the centre console, large MID display flanked by twin pods instrument cluster and the gear shift lever integrated in the dashboard. The Grand i10 Nios gets a dual-tone themed cabin and the Aura could sport the same as well.

Engine options will include the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines that will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit respectively. More details on the Hyundai Aura will be available on December 19, which is when we get to see the car completely. Keep watching this space for all the details.

