Hyundai Aura India Launch Details Out

Hyundai took the wraps off its upcoming Aura sedan just last month and the Korean carmaker is now gearing up to launch the SUV in India on January 21. The Aura is essentially a replacement for the Xcent subcompact sedan which rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze. It was in 2017 that the Xcent received a comprehensive update and it was high time for Hyundai to get an all-new model to match the sheen some newer offerings in the segment.

Also Read: Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan: What We Know So Far

Hyundai Aura ₹ 6 - 9 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Hyundai Aura is borrow design cues from the Grand i10 Nios.

Talking about updates, the Aura has been updated inside-out. Now people may have mixed opinions about its appearance, but it definitely gets all the modern elements and cues of Hyundai's latest design language. The front is closely related to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sporting the same cascade grille housing boomerang DRLs, triangle fog lamp housing and a familiar fascia. It even gets the same projector headlamp units and sculpting on the hood and profile are identical as well. And, It's just after the C-Pillar where you observe a coupe like extension separating the boot in the sedan. Moreover, it gets new 15-inch stylish alloy wheels and LED tail lamps with 3D lens cover. The rear also looks completely new with the licence plate area now moved to the rear bumper.

Also Read: Hyundai Aura Bookings Commence

As Far as dimensions go, the Aura is 3995mm long, 1680 mm wide and 1520 high and has a wheelbase of 2450 mm. Though the interior is yet to be revealed, we have been told that it has a boot of 402-litres and will share its feature list with the Nios. So expect some segment-first features like wireless charging, driver rear view monitor and leather finish on door-armrests among others.

Also Read: Hyundai Aura Subcompact Sedan Revealed

The Hyundai Aura will be launched with BS6 complaints petrol and diesel engines.

The drivetrain options will be shared partly with the Nios and partly with the Venue as well and yes! All engines on offer will be BS6 compliant. First up, there's a 1.2-litre petrol putting out 82 bhp and 114 Nm. There will be a five-speed manual and AMT option on this car. A more powerful version too is on offer with a 1.0-litre turbo churning out 99 bhp and 172 Nm. This engine however, will only come with a five-speed manual transmission. There's a 1.2-litre diesel available too with 74 bhp on offer and 190 Nm of peak torque on offer. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual and AMT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.