Hyundai Aura Engine and Transmission Details Revealed

Hyundai's next launch in India will be a subcompact sedan which is already undergoing testing in the country and as we're inching closer to its unveil, the Korean carmaker has started giving out some details about the upcoming model. The company has shared the engine details of the Hyundai Aura and they're the same units that we have already seen in the Hyundai Venue. But in the Aura, they'll all be BS6 complaint and will come with the option of an AMT transmission. The BS6 engine and gearbox combination are expected to subsequently make their way into other models as well.

First is the i20 sourced 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors which will be paired with a manual transmission or with an automated manual transmission (AMT). Then is the Hyundai Venue sourced 1.0-litre Turbo petrol motor that will be mated to a manual transmission as standard in the Aura and the company hasn't shared any details about it getting the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) as well. Moreover, the subcompact sedan is equipped with an advanced exhaust after treatment system, NoX trap catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) which help it meeting the BS6 emission standards.

As far as looks go, we expect to see similar treatment as what we have seen with the Grand i10 and Xcent in the past. The Aura is expected to look quite similar to the Grand i10 Nios upfront and the spy pictures of the test mule give away similar styling elements as well. Among the apparent ones are Hyundai large cascade grille, new LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamonf cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and LED tail lamps.

