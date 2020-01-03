Hyundai Aura Bookings Commence; Launch In January 2020

The Hyundai Aura will come with two petrol and 1 diesel engine all of which are BS6 compliant

It was in December that Hyundai revealed the Aura subcompact sedan and now the company has announced that it has started bookings of the car from today. Customers can book the Aura online or at their nearest dealership for a token amount of ₹ 10,000. The Aura subcompact sedan replaces the Xcent in the company's line-up and the company promises a feast of features that will be offered on the car. On the looks front,, the Aura is quite similar to the Grand i10 Nios, but the key differentiation is the use of twin boomerang LED DRLs which have been neatly integrated into the front grille. The side profile is more like a coupe and the solid wheel arches created by the two character lines brings out the sporty aspect of the car.

The big changes are at the rear. It gets LED tail lamps which get very stylish 3-dimensional outer lens. There's a trunk lid garnish of the chrome strip and the glossy black wrap similar to what we've seen on some of the models sold internationally by Hyundai. However, it does not necessarily look too good on the Aura.

Under the hood are two petrol and 1 diesel engine, all of which are BS6 compliant. There's a 1.2-litre petrol making 82bhp and 114Nm. There will be a 5-speed manual and AMT option on this car. There's a more powerful version available too with the 1-litre turbo good enough for 99 bhp and 172 Nm. This engine however, will only come with a 5-speed manual transmission. There's a 1.2-litre diesel available too with 74 bhp on offer and 190 Nm of peak torque on offer. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT.

While we are yet to see the cabin in the flesh, Hyundai revealed that it will get a 5.3 inch digital speedometer and multi information display. There will also be an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer.

