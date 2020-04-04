New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Announces Relief Initiatives In Fight Against The Coronavirus Pandemic

Hyundai Motor India will be contributing to the PM Cares Fund as well as the Tamil Nadu CM and other states relief funds.

Published:
0  Views
Hyundai Motor India is also working to build ventilators in-house to fight COVID-19

Highlights

  • Hyundai is contributing to several central & state govt. relief funds
  • Hyundai will import COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea
  • Hyundai sales dropped 47 per cent in March 2020 amidst lockdown

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India has announced a number of relief initiatives in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean automaker will be providing assistance to central and state governments and will be contributing to different relief funds including the PM Cares Fund, contribution towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and import COVID-19 diagnostic kits from South Korea. The automaker will also join hands with local manufacturers to enhance the production of ventilators to meet the growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other states.

Also Read: Hyundai Sales Plunge 47 Per Cent In March 2020 Amidst COVID-19

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "In these challenging times, our Global Vision – 'Progress for Humanity', holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service. Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society & communities."

gqlrhsq

Hyundai will produce ventilators in-house and has submitted a prototype to the Tamil Nadu government

Furthermore, Hyundai is developing a ventilator in-house and has already submitted the prototype to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration. The company will also provide protective patient care equipment and materials to various states, as well as the daily necessary food material to those in need.

Also Read: Over 6700 Units Of The Hyundai Creta Dispatched In March 2020

For customers, Hyundai has announced that it will be extending the warranty and free service on its vehicles for two months. Customers who are in essential services including doctors, police, bankers will be given roadside assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers, in case of an emergency.

