Hyundai Announces Price Hike; Grand i10, Xcent Unaffected

When the GST Council announced the increase in cess earlier this month, Hyundai Motors was one of the car manufacturers who reacted strongly to this decision, even going on to state that because of an instability in policy making, future investments in India and product line-up will suffer. And we couldn’t agree more with Hyundai, considering the festive season is just around the corner and buying sentiment will be at its peak. Hyundai too had planned well in advance for the festive season which is why it launched the new-gen Verna in this timeline.

Clearly the increase in cess has hit Hyundai and this will affect the prices of the i20, Verna, Creta, Elantra and the Tucson. The company said that the rest of the products from its portfolio like the Grand i10 and the new Xcent (both of which recently saw a facelift) will not be affected by this price hike.

The price hike will range from 2 to 5 per cent and the new prices are effective from September 11, 2017. The i20 (only the 1.4-litre Petrol AT is affected) will see a hike of ₹ 12,547, while the Verna’s cost will increase by upto ₹ 29,090. Now, Hyundai had earlier mentioned that the price for the first 20000 customers will be the same as on the launch day and we wait to hear from the company if there are any changes on that front.

The Creta will see the price hike between ₹ 20,900 - 55,375, while the Elantra will cost ₹ 50,312 - 75,991 more. And finally, the Tucson will see a price revision in the range of ₹ 64,828 - 84,867. It’s not the best of times to bring in a price revision, and this is solely because of the festive season which is just around the corner. But car makers like Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover and Honda have already hikes prices of the affected cars and there are more

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.