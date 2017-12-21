Hyundai Announces Price Hike From January 1, 2018

While most of the manufacturers in India have announced their intention to hike prices of their cars from January 1, 2018; the latest car maker to join this bandwagon is Hyundai. The South Korean car manufacturer announced that it will be increasing the price of all its cars by 2 per cent. The revised prices to be implemented from beginning of next year.

Commenting on the Price increase, Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMIL said, "We have been absorbing the increase in input and material costs but now are constrained to increase the prices up to 2%."

The company recently launched the Verna which is a big leap from in terms of features, drivability and even price. The Verna has got great numbers from India and Hyundai has surpassed more than 30,000 bookings. In fact the company will be exporting the car to the Middle East market and that's not a small number. Hyundai will be exporting 10,501 units of the Verna and that certainly is a big order.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.