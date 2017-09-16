Hyundai Announces Online Buying For Xcent Customers

Hyundai India has announced online buying experience called HyBuy, exclusively for the customers of Hyundai Xcent. This is the second time that Hyundai India has announced such an initiative. Earlier, it was the Hyundai i20, which received 300 plus bookings in just 15 days. The idea is to drive the sales of the Xcent in the upcoming festive period. The HyBuy program will be limited to only the first 400 customers. It is basically an online marketing plan which allows the customer to logon to the HyBuy website and book the Xcent online along with sharing the same on social media channels. The idea is to refer as many family and friends as possible and more the number of people you share it to, more are the benefits you get.

Hyundai Xcent 5.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The benefits include 3 year warranty/60,000 km, premium interior enrichment, exterior beautification through cosmetic upgrades and under-body protection as well.

Puneet Anand, Sr. General Manager & Group Head - Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "HyBuy is a marketing innovation designed to create buzz on digital platforms and provide an innovative car buying experience to customers. After exciting the customers with ELITE i20 in the first edition of HyBuy, we have now opened HyBuy with our Stylish Family Sedan- The All New Xcent. The first edition has shown a trend of youngsters referring their friends and families to avail the benefit of the HyBuy program. In its second edition, we have opened booking for 400 Xcent customers with exciting offers adding to the customers' delight this festive season."

