Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars

Hyundai India's new corporate campaign - 'Once Upon A Time Hyundai was a Car Company' - outlines its focus on electric, clean and connected cars. From a conventional car maker, Hyundai is now positioning itself as a Smart Mobility Solutions company with a multi-pronged approach.

Hyundai Motor made its way in India two decades ago and has been one of the most aggressively expanding manufacturers with the second largest market share. While the company has been largely known for its conventional vehicles, the Korean automaker is now looking to diversify its offerings in the country with electric and connected vehicles in the future. That's exactly what Hyundai India's new corporate campaign - 'Once Upon A Time Hyundai was a Car Company' - outlines its focus on electric, clean and connected cars for the future. From a conventional car maker, Hyundai is now positioning itself as a Smart Mobility Solutions company with a multi-pronged approach.

The Hyundai Venue will be the automaker's first Connected Car for India

Commenting on the new corporate campaign, Hyundai India - MD & CEO, SS Kim said, "Hyundai is already leading the future mobility solutions and is committed to realize India's vision of 'Shared', 'Connected' and 'Zero Emission Mobility'. Hyundai will proactively respond to market changes and persistently innovate to deliver greater value to our customers. We will bring to market a new generation of mobility solutions, as we constantly expand our range of offerings for our consumers. We believe future of mobility is now and Hyundai is well equipped to deliver greater benefits and value to our customers. We will also leverage cutting-edge IT technology to create solutions for increased driver safety, convenience and the well-being of the world, both now and in the future."

According to Hyundai's new strategy, the company's smart mobility solution is based on three pillars - shared mobility, connected mobility and clean mobility. With Shared Mobility, the Korean automaker will be investing in car sharing and ride hailing services going forward. The automaker along with its sister concern Kia have already invested in $300 million in Ola. Similarly, the Connected Mobility initiative aims to create a connected car program where an individual's cars will be connected to other cars as well as their office and other connected devices.

The Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV aims to be the first step towards the 'Connected Car' ecosystem and will be offering a host of connectivity option for customers. The offering is scheduled for launch on May 21, 2019, which will be the country's first connected vehicle. 

589s6s94

The Hyundai Kona EV will be the company's first electric vehicle for India

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric Will Be Locally Manufactured In India

Lastly, Hyundai has also said it plans to achieve clean mobility in the future and is prepared to introduce electric vehicles (HEV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) in the future. The manufacturer has already confirmed plans to launch the Hyundai Kona EV in India later this year, which will be locally assembled to keep the costs in check. In fact, around ₹ 7000) crore has been earmarked for India by the manufacturer for expansion and establishing an assembly line for the Kona.

