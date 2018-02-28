Hyundai Announces Line-Up For Geneva Motor Show; Will Show New Concept Car

Hyundai Motor Company has announced its line-up for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show and one of the big highlights of the event will be the all-new concept car that is set to be showcased, on March 6. This year's Geneva Motor Show will also mark the world premiere of the all-new Hyundai Kona Electric, which is also the first fully-electric compact SUV to be launched in Europe. Alongside we'll also see the Europe debut of the new fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe SUV and Hyundai's next-generation fuel cell vehicle, all-new Nexo, which recently made its India debut as well.

All-New Hyundai Kona Electric will be making its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show

Commenting on the company's line up for Geneva, Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe, said, "The line-up at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show underlines Hyundai's pioneering spirit in future mobility and showcases the fact that Hyundai is leading the industry's transformation. With the All-New Kona Electric and the all-new Nexo, we show that zero-emission mobility is ready for the mass market, and our new concept car shows what future models will look like, again emphasising the future driven spirit and unconventional thinking of our brand."

As mentioned, the all-new concept car, which is set to premiere at 2018 Geneva Motor Show, will preview Hyundai's future design language. While the carmaker hasn't revealed much about the new concept or design language, Hyundai has confirmed that all its future models will be based on this new theme.

Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell recently made its India debut

On the other hand, the new Hyundai Kona Electric, which is set make its public debut, is powered by Lithium-ion Polymer battery pack that is offered in two options - 39.2 kW and 64 kW. While the former can produce 133 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque and a range of 299 km, while the more powerful version makes 201 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque and offers a range of 469 km. As for the all-new Nexo, it's the world's first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV making available a wide range of autonomous driving capabilities and smart driving assistance systems. The Nexo makes a total of 161 bhp and peak torque of 395 Nm and it has a range of 609 km on a single charge. And finally, we have the fourth-generation Santa Fe SUV, which is making its European debut.

