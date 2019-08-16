Hyundai Announces Its Key Line-Up For 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai has announced its key line-up from the upcoming 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. In addition to the global public debut of the next-generation Hyundai Grand i10 (known as just i10 in Europe), the South Korean carmaker will have two new electric concepts as well. The first one will be a fully-electric design concept that will preview Hyundai's future EV design direction. It will illustrate the company's personalized in-car customer experience strategy for future electric vehicles under the banner "Style Set Free". The second electric vehicle will be the company's first-ever electric racing car, which the carmaker claims will tease the future of motorsport.

Hyundai believes that future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes, and cars' interiors will be more customizable also during its lifecycle. Along with the concept car, Hyundai will also showcase a series of interactive displays to illustrate Style Set Free like - My Space, which allows visitors to interact with various materials to create a kaleidoscope effect, and H-Space, which offers a personalised in-car customer experience.

Hyundai's Electric Race Car has been designed and built at the company's headquarters in Alzenau, Germany

As for the new electric race car, it has been designed and built at the company's headquarters in Alzenau, Germany by Hyundai Motorsport (HMSG). The company says that the car "will underline the company's high-performance capabilities, green technology credentials and unwavering passion for motorsport." In addition to that, spectators will witness the public world premiere of the new-gen Hyundai i10, featuring a new-look dynamic design and improved design. The All-New i10 also features a host of connectivity upgrades, including Connected Car and Blue Link, making it a leader in its class, as well as one of the most full-featured safety packages in the segment. In addition to the standard model, Hyundai will also unveil a special version of the All-New i10 at this year's edition of IAA.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe said, "With the first full electrified concept integrating Style Set Free, as well as our first-ever electrified race car, we are proud that Hyundai is once again showing a glimpse into the future of driving, while other manufacturers are still talking about it." He further added, "We are also excited to present the All-New i10 which, thanks to a range of connectivity and safety features, will become the next success factor for Hyundai in Europe."

