2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released

Hyundai has officially released the design render images of its upcoming small cars, codenamed AH2. Expected to be named as the Hyundai Santro, the car will be launched in India around mid October 2018, and Hyundai coming out with this teaser sketch indicates that the launch is imminent. Hyundai says the car is a 'contemporary family car' and it will be replacing the Hyundai Eon in India, to compete with the likes of Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

The new design sketch of the 2018 Hyundai Santro, reveals a sharp-looking compact car with a tallboy stance with a slightly sloping roofline and a muscular shoulder line. The car also appears come with a roof-mounted rear spoiler flared wheel arches, stylish headlamps and foglamps, and possible a set of smart-looking wheels Most of these visual features can be corroborated by the several test mules we have seen in the last few months.

(New Hyundai Santro might not get alloy wheels, and only feature steel wheels with hubcaps)

Based on some of the spy photos we have seen so far, it has been indicated that the new Hyundai Santro or AH2 hatchback will also get the company's signature cascading grille. Furthermore, all the test mules that we have seen until now came with steel wheels and silver hubcaps, this tells us that Hyundai might not offer alloy wheels with the AH2 hatchback. We have also come across few spy shots of the cabin, which will get dual-tone beige and black interior with matching fabric upholstery for the seats. The car will get a three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, similar to the Hyundai Grand i10. There is also a twin-pod instrument console with possibly a MID unit in the centre.

(New Hyundai Santro will come with an AMT system)

Engine details are still unknown, but we expect the car to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, similar to its rival the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Renault Kwid. Hyundai has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) system, the first Hyundai car to get one. Along with it, the car is also likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox. Being an entry-level family car for the city, we also expect to see some good fuel efficiency figures and an aggressive price tag.

