New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released

The new design sketch of the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 hatchback) hints at a sharp-looking compact car with a tallboy stance and stylish visual characteristics.

View Photos
The 2018 Hyundai Santro will be launched around mid-Octrober, taking the place of the Hyundai Eon

Highlights

  • Hyundai's new small car, codenamed AH2, will go on sale in mid-October
  • The AH2 hatchback could be named as the Hyundai Santro
  • The 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) will also come with an AMT unit

Hyundai has officially released the design render images of its upcoming small cars, codenamed AH2. Expected to be named as the Hyundai Santro, the car will be launched in India around mid October 2018, and Hyundai coming out with this teaser sketch indicates that the launch is imminent. Hyundai says the car is a 'contemporary family car' and it will be replacing the Hyundai Eon in India, to compete with the likes of Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Elite i20

Creta

EON

Grand i10

Verna

i20 Active

Xcent

Santa Fe

Tucson

Elantra

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed

Advertisement

 

The new design sketch of the 2018 Hyundai Santro, reveals a sharp-looking compact car with a tallboy stance with a slightly sloping roofline and a muscular shoulder line. The car also appears come with a roof-mounted rear spoiler flared wheel arches, stylish headlamps and foglamps, and possible a set of smart-looking wheels Most of these visual features can be corroborated by the several test mules we have seen in the last few months.

Also Read: New Hyundai AH2 Hatchback's Name To Be Announced In Early October

hyundai santro

(New Hyundai Santro might not get alloy wheels, and only feature steel wheels with hubcaps)

Based on some of the spy photos we have seen so far, it has been indicated that the new Hyundai Santro or AH2 hatchback will also get the company's signature cascading grille. Furthermore, all the test mules that we have seen until now came with steel wheels and silver hubcaps, this tells us that Hyundai might not offer alloy wheels with the AH2 hatchback. We have also come across few spy shots of the cabin, which will get dual-tone beige and black interior with matching fabric upholstery for the seats. The car will get a three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, similar to the Hyundai Grand i10. There is also a twin-pod instrument console with possibly a MID unit in the centre.

new hyundai santro

(New Hyundai Santro will come with an AMT system)

Engine details are still unknown, but we expect the car to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, similar to its rival the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Renault Kwid. Hyundai has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) system, the first Hyundai car to get one. Along with it, the car is also likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox. Being an entry-level family car for the city, we also expect to see some good fuel efficiency figures and an aggressive price tag.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Elite i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Hyundai AH2 Hyundai Santro New Hyundai Santro Hyundai Cars India Hyundai Cars Hyundai India

Latest News

India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
India-Bound 2019 Honda Civic Revealed
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Official Design Sketch Released
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
2018 Independence Day: The Five Greatest Classic And Vintage Cars In India
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Mahindra Marazzo Cabin Fully Revealed
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
Here Are How Mumbai's Petrolheads 'Throttle97' Celebrated Independence Day
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
McLaren To Bring Out Two 720S MSO Editions
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Volkswagen Announces Extended Support For Cars Affected By Floods In Kerala
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs. 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: All You Need To Know
Pawan Munjal and Ola Invest in Scooter Sharing Service 'Vogo'
Pawan Munjal and Ola Invest in Scooter Sharing Service 'Vogo'
2018 Independence Day: 5 Cars That Changed The Indian Auto Landscape
2018 Independence Day: 5 Cars That Changed The Indian Auto Landscape
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Patriotic Driving Holiday Destinations
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Patriotic Driving Holiday Destinations

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

19 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

25 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 5,81,533 *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10,63,811 *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3,63,225 *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5,19,381 *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8,76,215 *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7,86,575 *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5,97,370 *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32,60,937 *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21,08,446 *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15,58,436 *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities