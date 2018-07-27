Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed; Will Get An AMT Option

Hyundai's new small car, codenamed AH2, is all set to be launched in India this festive season and sources in the company have told us that the car will go on sale in mid-October. Expected to be named as the 'Santro', the upcoming hatchback will also be the first-ever Hyundai car to come with an AMT a.k.a. automated manual transmission system. Y K Koo, MD and CEO Hyundai Motor India said, "We will launch the AH2 during the festive seasons and we will introduce it with an AMT".

The addition of the AMT system will not only allow the carmaker to cater to customers looking for an entry-level automatic hatchback but also price the car competitively, which wasn't possible with the i10 that came with a torque converter. Engine options are still unknown and are expected to be revealed closer to the launch, however, we do expect the car to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine to compete with the like of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Renault Kwid. The car is also likely to get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyundai AH2 (Santro) will could borrow some of its cues from the Grand i10

Although several test mules of Hyundai's upcoming hatchback have been spotted in India, all were heavily camouflaged hiding the design and styling of the new car. However, visually, we expect the car to borrow some of its cues from the Grand i10 while retaining the Santro's tall boy stance. Some of the spy photos we have seen so far have also indicated that the car will get the company's signature cascading grille design, sweptback headlamps and steel wheels with silver hubcaps. The cabin is also expected to get new design and styling.

While the company hasn't confirmed that the car will indeed be named as the Santro, Hyundai has been planning to revive the iconic name in India. Considering the Santro was the car that strengthened Hyundai's footing in India, what better way than to its bring the brand back with its all-new entry hatchback.

