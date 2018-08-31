Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Date Revealed

According to reports Hyundai will be launching the AH2 (which will most likely be called the Hyundai Santro) on October 23, 2018. This is a big launch for the company for two reasons, the first being that it may see the re-entry of the 'Santro' brand name in India and the second being that it enters a very competitive space where rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid while also stepping into the space of the Tata Tiago and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio who have already enjoyed success.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: 10 Things We Know

Advertisement

Hyundai will be revealing the car on October 9, 2018 and we've told you all about that. The car will slot below the Grand i10 and will act as a replacement to the Hyundai Eon. The company had released design sketch of the 2018 Hyundai Santro which revealed a sharp-looking compact car with a tallboy stance with a slightly sloping roofline and a muscular shoulder line. The car also appears come with a roof-mounted rear spoiler flared wheel arches, stylish headlamps and foglamps, and possibly a set of smart-looking wheels.

Based on some of the spy photos we have seen so far, it has been indicated that the 2018 Hyundai Santro or AH2 hatchback will also get the company's signature cascading grille. Furthermore, all the test mules that we have seen until now came with steel wheels and silver hubcaps, this tells us that Hyundai might not offer alloy wheels with the AH2 hatchback.

Inside the The car will get a three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, similar to the Hyundai Grand i10. There is also a twin-pod instrument console with possibly a MID unit in the centre and we expect it to come with features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Engine details are still unknown, but we expect the car to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, similar to its rival the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, and Renault Kwid. Hyundai has confirmed that the AH2 hatchback will come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) system, the first Hyundai car to get one. There'll also be a 5-speed manual transmission on offer at the time of launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.