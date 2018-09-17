New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10

Hyundai will be accepting the bookings till a day before the scheduled launch of the car.

The Hyundai AH2 hatchback which is likely to wear the Santro badge is one of the most anticipated launches of this year scheduled to be launched on October 23. While the car is set to be unveiled on October 9 when it will be officially named, we can now confirm that Hyundai will start the pre-bookings of the car just a day after, from October 10. The pre-bookings will be accepted till October 22, a day before its launch. The AH2 is Hyundai's 'work in advance' as eventually the entire entry segment will need to be upgraded to comply with the upcoming stringent road safety norms.

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed; Will Get An AMT Option

Also Read: Next-Gen Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In Korea


Hence, it's been built safer and a notch premium than the Eon and is expected to replace it in Hyundai's line-up to be the entry segment car. Instead of Eon's PA platform, the AH2 has been developed on Hyundai's more rigid HA platform that also underpinned the i10. It also entails that dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors could be made standard on this upcoming hatchback.

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro Spotted Testing In India

Also Read: New Gen Hyundai Santro Interior Spied For The First Time

 
On the inside, the new hatch will offer better quality interiors, up-market features like a touchscreen infotainment system and seats that have enhanced bolstering along with improved side supports. Interestingly, the 1.1-litre, four-cylinder motor that will power the AH2 is also likely to get the option of an AMT gearbox which will be a first for Hyundai.

When launched, the AH2 is expected to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Celerio and WagonR along with the Tata Tiago and also the Renault Kwid 1.0.
 

