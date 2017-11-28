Hyundai Achieves 5 Million Production Milestone In India

Hyundai today announced achieving a new record production milestone in India with the roll-out of its 5 millionth car, which was the new-gen Hyundai Verna. This is the fastest 5 million mark achieved by any manufacturer in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which makes it quite a commendable feat for the South Korean carmaker. Hyundai Motor India, which commenced its operations in India in 1998, achieved the 1 millionth car milestone in April 2007 with the iconic Hyundai Santro, and since then it took the company just a little over 10 years to reach the 5 millionth mark.

Commenting on the company's latest achievement, Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "Hyundai has a remarkable journey in India by becoming the most loved and trusted brand by customers, partners and experts. Today we are very happy to roll out the 5 millionth car with the next-gen Verna in the Indian market, the fastest in the Industry symbolizing Hyundai's long-term commitment to the Indian market. Hyundai's Modern Premium Brand direction is a commitment to offer world-class and benchmark products meeting customers' aspirations. We will continue this momentum with strong efforts towards customer delight through unique experiences to customers. We thank our valuable customers and partners for their support and trust in Hyundai."

While it took the company over 8 years to reach the 1 millionth car milestone, since then, the company's production has been growing at a commendable pace. In fact, the company reached the 2 million mark in 2010, the 3 million mark in 2013 and the 4 millionth car milestone exactly two years back, in 2015. This means that in the last two years alone the company has sold over one million cars in India, which includes top-selling products like - the Hyundai Grand i10, i20, Verna and the Creta SUV, among others.

Hyundai has been working on expanding its product portfolio as well, foraying into new segments and the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV is one of them. Furthermore, the company is also working strengthening its sales and service network with over 2,200 sales and service points including 422 rural outlets.

